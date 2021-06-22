Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 1,652.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global bacteriophage therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,148.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market:

Key trends in the global bacteriophage therapy market include increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections, increasing approvals of novel products, and adoption of inorganic growth strategies by major key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the market.

According to a study report by European Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Network (EARS-Net) in 2015, each year, around 33,000 people die in Europe due to anti-microbial resistant infections. According to the National Center for Global Health and Medicine, in 2017, approximately 8,000 individuals died due to drug resistance in Japan.

Moreover, increasing approval and launch of novel products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics received the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA)’s orphan drug designation for the treatment of prosthetic joint infections (PJI) utilizing PhageBank.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global bacteriophage therapy market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations in order to increase their market presence in the global market. For instance, in January 2021, Eligo Bioscience SA entered into a research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (a pharmaceutical company), for advancing the research and development in Eligobiotics, for the treatment or prevention of acne vulgaris with a CRISPR-based therapeutic, which is a DNA genome known as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR-Cas3), for strain-specific microbiome modulations.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global bacteriophage therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing approvals of novel products. For instance, in July 2020, Intralytix, Inc. issued U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Shigella bacteriophages and their various applications for improving food safety and human health, including the maintenance of healthy gut microflora by modulating mammal's microbiome and by reducing colonization by Shigella or levels of Shigella in the gut.

Among disease indication, urinary tract infections segment is accounted for largest market share in 2020, owing to rising prevalence of urinary tract infection and development of novel therapies such as bacteriophage therapy for the treatment and management of urinary tract infections. For instance, according to the article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information in December 2019, the prevalence of urinary tract infection (UTI) in women over 65 years of age is approximately 20%, compared to approximately 11% in the overall population. The report also stated that between 50% - 60% of adult women are expected to observe at least one UTI in their life, while approximately 10% of postmenopausal women reported of facing a UTI in their past.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global bacteriophage therapy market include Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eliava Biopreparations Ltd., Pherecydes Pharma, Intralytix, Inc., Phagelux, Inc., Nextbiotics, InnoPhage, Ltd, Locus Biosciences, Inc., TechnoPhage, Eligo Bioscience SA, Phagomed Biopharma GmbH., PhagePro, Inc., Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Enbiotix, Inc., Intodeworld, Inc., BiomX Ltd., Phi Therapeutics, Fixed-phage Ltd., Micreos BV, ContraFect Corporation, and OPTIPHARM Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market, By Targeted Bacteria: Escherichia coli Staphylococcus Aureus Streptococcus Pseudomonas aeruginosa Salmonella Others

Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market, By Disease Indication: Urinary Tract Infections Chronic Otitis Dental Extraction Chronic Ulcerative Colitis Bone Infection Wound and Skin Infections Cystic Fibrosis Others (Eye Infections, Lung Infections, Oral Infections, GI Infections, etc.)

Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Topical Parenteral

Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







