Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Worth $15.4 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 23.2% From 2021 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Operation (Self-drive) Price Range (Below USD 200, 201- 500) Application (Residential, Commercial)– Global Forecast to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $15.4 billion by 2028 from $3.58 billion in 2021.

Factors such as the growing adoption of smart & connected products in homes, the increasing importance of clean and hygienic homes, shifting consumer preference towards purchasing intelligent home appliances, and the increased availability of technically advanced products are driving the growth of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. On the other hand, robotic vacuum cleaners are facing the challenge of navigation while cleaning. This is expected to restrict the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Based on type, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented into cleaning, hybrid, and mopping robots. In 2021, the cleaning robots segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. The growing importance of improved functionality and performance with no human interference is boosting the demand for robotic vacuums. Factors such as the growing demand for smart & connected products, including cleaning robots in homes and increasing importance of clean and hygienic homes, are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on distribution channel, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented into online and offline. In 2021, the online segment is expected to account for a larger share of the overall Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. Factors such as the convenience of shopping from home, availability of a wide range of vacuum cleaners, discounts/lower prices, detailed information for prospective buyers, and comparison of various models/brands are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on operation, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented into self-driven and remote-controlled robotic vacuum cleaners. In 2021, the self-driven robotic vacuum cleaners segment is expected to account for the larger share of the overall Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. Due to the advent of automation and the adoption of AI and IoT in robotic vacuums, self-drive robots are gaining wide acceptance in the last few years. They are built with advanced sensors, which can help robots sense obstacles.

Based on price range, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented into below USD 200, USD 201 to 500, and above USD 501. In 2021, the USD 201 to USD 500 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. Vacuum cleaners falling in this price range offer features, such as security cameras, advanced sensors to prevent bumping into the furniture, and advanced mapping and navigation systems.

Based on application, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented into residential and commercial sectors. In 2021, the residential sector segment is expected to account for a larger share of the overall Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. Due to the busy lifestyle of consumers, robotic vacuums in the residential sector are witnessing high demand. To minimize the labor cost, customers are switching towards robotic vacuums for cleaning and mopping. Advantages of robotic vacuums in a residential setting include the function of self-charging, economical and cost-efficient, and easy to store and carry.

Based on geography, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Factors such as the increasing importance of clean and hygienic homes, shifting consumer preference towards purchasing intelligent home appliances, growing adoption of smart & connected products in homes, and the increased availability of technically advanced products are driving the Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. The growing commercial and residential sectors in the region are one of the major drivers for the growth of this regional segment.

The key players operating in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market are ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd., (China), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics Inc (Korea), Anker Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (China), ILIFE innovation Ltd.(China), Shenzhen Proscenic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Neato Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Bissell Inc.(U.S.), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Cecotec Innovaciones S.L. (Spain), Midea Group Co., Ltd.(China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Electrolux Home Appliances Sdn. Bhd. (Sweden), and Roborock Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Scope of the Report

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Type

Cleaning Robots

Mopping Robots

Hybrid Robots

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Operation

Self-drive

Remote-controlled

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial Hospitality Offices Healthcare Retail Other Commercial Applications



Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



