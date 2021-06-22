Investors in NASDAQ: WISH shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the lawsuit against ContextLogic Inc.

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 17, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against ContextLogic Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that that in the Registration Statement and Prospectus used to conduct the initial public stock offering (the "IPO") and between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of ContextLogic’s business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users (“MAUs”) and MAU growth trends.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 


