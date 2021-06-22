Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,721 in the last 365 days.

Get Your Website Back In Shape With SEO Fitness • Yoast

Transcript

Is your website SEO suitable? Are your pages as good as possible? To help people find you online, make sure your website is in ship form. How do you do that? With regular exercise. Now you do not have to do the same exercises every time. It depends on what you need at the moment.

Suppose you have a website on which you regularly share new content. New content is great, but you also have to work on your older content from time to time. Maybe it could use an update!

Another exercise that keeps your website healthy is internal linking. This means that you link your pages together and create a linked website with a structure that makes sense.

But it is also important to work on your technical SEO. For example, you need to keep improving the speed of your website as it becomes more important every day. If you regularly check the speed of your site, you will become aware of your progress and what you can improve on!

And you do not want two of your pages to compete with each other for a place in the search results, do you? Therefore, you need to work to avoid duplicate content!

Now, there’s a lot you can do to keep your site fit! And Yoast SEO can help you. Our plugin can be your personal trainer who gives you customized advice on your website. Because we know it’s hard to keep up. But remember: a healthy website will get you more attention in the search results and more visitors!

You just read:

Get Your Website Back In Shape With SEO Fitness • Yoast

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.