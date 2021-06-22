Frank Wassenbergh Discusses CCaaS and The Challenges of Cloud Migration, in latest NobelBiz Podcast Episode

How do you turn mistakes into valuable lessons and avoid repeating them?

Make a shift with the agent in mind. They're the ones enabling your mission statement. Make their life easier, and then the client’s life will be simpler. Have that philosophy in place.” — Frank Wassenbergh

CHEYENNE, WYOMING , UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz ’s latest guest has envisioned a whole business model around this: bringing hands-on experience and real knowledge in helping businesses avoid the costliest of mistakes in a CCaaS migration.NobelBiz just released a new episode of the First Contact: Stories of the Call Center series , and we are proudly joined by Frank Wassenbergh, a prodigy of call center migration, with many successful operations under his belt and a wealth of fascinating cross-industry experiences.Episode 5 from Season 2 of First Contact Podcast: Stories from the Call Center is now live, interested parties can access it on the NobelBiz official website.Many contact center managers will consider the decision and investment in a CCaaS platform to be the most prominent and costly initiative they will undertake, and we ultimately think there is an art in making intelligent buying decisions.With this in mind, Christian and Frank hit it off speaking about the challenges of cloud migration, the intricacies of CCaaS, their shared sales experiences, and the good and the bad of this industry.Join CCaaS Practice Leader, Managing Partner and podcaster, Frank Wassenbergh, together with host Christian Montes in a 50 minutes episode entitled “CCaaS and The Challenges of Cloud Migration, with Frank Wassenbergh”, where you will learn about:-The Challenges of Cloud Migration-Benefits of Migrating On-Premise Call Centers to the Cloud-Call Center Migration Plan-Managing CCaaS Expectations vs RealityNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

Making the right decision: besides, time, effort and resources, the client needs a better understanding of the sale process. More, on this insighful highlight.