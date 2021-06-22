The Future of Food Production is Insight
KisanHub’s new Dashboards shine a light on the data blind spot in the fresh produce supply chain.
With our new Dashboards, Producer Groups can forecast more accurately and have reliable information to negotiate better commercial terms.”CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Agri-Food software developer KisanHub have launched Reporting and Analytics Dashboards to provide fast, convenient access to business-critical supply chain data for Producer Groups.
— Giles Barker, CEO at KisanHub
The Dashboards aggregate real-time information from KisanHub’s existing range of agri-data solutions to provide a comprehensive overview of crop progress, weather reports, satellite imagery, stock levels, contracts and more.
Replacing spreadsheets and some degree of guesswork, the new update provides one source of truth for any fresh produce supply chain. Disparate data sets from growers and customers are summarised in one place to provide actionable insights to improve margins, reduce waste and streamline operations.
Commercial Managers, Supply Chain Analysts and Procurement Teams can all use the application to make better purchasing decisions, work collaboratively with growers and suppliers and plan distribution with greater accuracy.
The Dashboards also provide useful summaries of contracts and supply KPIs side by side so it is clear to all stakeholders how a season is progressing and where there may be shortfalls or surplus. Raw data can also be downloaded for analysis and reports can be easily shared with customers to provide a clearer picture of contract progress or to explain any deviation in quality, yield, or delivery date.
Giles Barker, CEO said; “There’s currently a huge information blind spot between planting and when the crop finally turns up at the packhouse. It creates risk and uncertainty for Producer Groups who already operate at low margins while trying to meet the exacting demands of the supermarket chains. With so much at stake, we’re bringing together our expertise in software and agriculture to make the fresh produce supply chain more predictable. With our new Dashboards, Producer Groups can forecast more accurately and have reliable information to negotiate better commercial terms.”
Lisa Beattie, VP of Product and Engineering added: “The increased focus on sustainability and the need to reduce waste has become a major concern for Producer Groups. Our new Dashboards show what’s on schedule and what’s not. This enables any corrective action to be taken sooner. By reducing waste and optimising their fresh food supply chain, Producer Groups are clearly showing their commitment to sustainability.”
KisanHub is part of a global community of technology innovators serving the food supply chain. Together they share a mission to support one of the world’s most meaningful challenges - how to feed a population of 9 billion by 2050.
The new Dashboards are available to KisanHub customers from Tuesday 1st June 2021. Other data modules include Monitor, Inventories, Quality and Supply.
For more information about KisanHub contact hello@kisanhub.com or call +44 1223 276907
About KisanHub
KisanHub is transforming the agri-food supply chain with a suite of software designed to improve margin, reduce waste and ensure fresh produce is supplied on time.
Producer Groups and their growers rely on KisanHub’s software to optimise their supply chains with greater visibility and predictability of quality, yield, and harvest.
Filling the information gap between Farm Management Software and ERP, KisanHub provides one source of truth about crop progress – from farm to factory gate. No more spreadsheets, no more guesswork, just fast access to data-driven analytics and insights which Producer Groups can use to make smarter decisions and grow their business.
KisanHub is committed to serving the food supply chain with a shared mission to build solutions to feed a population of 9 billion by 2050.
Modules include:
Dashboards: the perfect blend of procurement, agri-data and commercial information for easy reporting and analytics.
Monitor: live updates, alerts, imagery and insights to track your crops progress.
Inventories: One view of your field and store inventories for better product management.
Quality: A single view of market suitability and crop quality, based on thresholds you set.
Supply: Capture & share provenance, quality and compliance at point of dispatch.
