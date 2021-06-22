Investors in NYSE: SKLZ Shares Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation in Connection with the Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) in November 2020 or earlier and continue to hold any of their NYSE: SKLZ shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that three games responsible for a majority of Skillz’s revenues had declined substantially, that Skillz’s revenue recognition policy misrepresented the financial condition of the company, that unrealistic market growth, specifically in the Android market, and that as a result defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



