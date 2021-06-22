Mamboo Games launches seamless In-Play™ advertising in partnership with Adverty

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LONDON, UK, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading in-game advertising specialist, Adverty AB (publ), today announces a partnership with Mamboo Games, which will include Adverty’s seamless In-Play™ formats within its increasingly popular games.

Mamboo Games, a Belarussian developer and publisher of successful hyper casual games has launched Adverty’s seamless In-Play™ advertising in three of its hit games: Shift Race, Shift Princess and Folding Car Puzzle.

The games publisher is focused on hyper-casual, casual and midcore games. It also provides expertise in marketing, game design and publishing, with its titles having been downloaded many millions of times.

“We chose to partner with Adverty because of the reliability and simplicity of its technology and the potential for immediate additional revenues for our games. We are already off to a great start and excited to see where we can take this partnership,” says Ivan Leshkevich, CEO of Mamboo Games.

“Mamboo is an awesome addition to our expanding inventory,” adds Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty. “Its games look and ‘feel’ great and are easy to get into. We are proud that they chose to work with us and look forward to growing together at a time when we are seeing increasing demand for advertising opportunities within the gaming vertical, as more advertisers add gaming to their media mix and game publishers start using these effective and unobtrusive new monetisation solutions.”

This news follows Adverty’s recent partnerships with InMobi and Verizon Media, which is enabling a wide range of partners and advertisers to access its in-game ad inventory, in order to reach wide audiences within gaming, maximise brand exposure and publisher monetisation.

With interest in in-game advertising soaring, not to mention Adverty’s collaboration with MOAT for third-party ad verification and its recent US patents granted for its work around viewability, the collaboration comes at an exciting time; with Adverty currently looking to expand the team and actively hiring for a number of roles across all sides of the business.

Links to download iOS and Android games on Apple App Store and Google Play are available here:

Shift Race
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goplaytoday.shiftrace
https://apps.apple.com/app/shift-race-fun-racing-3d-game/id1543891119

Shift Princess
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goplaytoday.shiftprincess
https://apps.apple.com/app/id1567598257

