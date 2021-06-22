NDR Medical Technology Awarded National Champion Title at Singapore Leg of Entrepreneurship World Cup 2021
Interventional robotics firm NDR Medical technology continues to make waves in the Singapore start-up scene as the EWC National Champion (Growth Stage).SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NDR Medical Technology has been named the Singapore champion in the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC), held on 18 June 2021. Hosted by GEN Singapore and Codesurance, the EWC- Singapore allows companies in the idea, early and growth stages the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a global audience, as well as provide these companies with the knowledge, networks, and capital to start and scale a company. Winning the title of growth stage national champion qualifies NDR Medical to represent Singapore to be part of the top 100 global finalists in the global finals set to be held in August-September 2021.
This prestigious award allows growth stage companies like NDR Medical Technology to connect with a global network of potential business partners, customers, and investors to help them achieve exponential growth. The goal of the EWC – Singapore is to improve Singapore’s Start-up ecosystem and enable local companies to go global. Each company is evaluated based on the product, its market potential, predictability of its business model, and the experience and track record of the founding team. NDR has proven its competence in these areas as it competed with the 102 start-ups in Singapore.
Global finalists of the EWC are also invited to participate in Accelerate 2, a structured virtual bootcamp to prepare them for the global finals. Accelerate 2 consists of a series of education and virtual training opportunities to sharpen their skills in customer and industry knowledge, personal and team skills, creativity and problem solving, as well as business acumen. The top 100 global finalists then participate in the final stage of the competition, the global finals.
The Entrepreneurship World Cup is the world’s largest entrepreneurship competition organized by the Misk World Forum in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurs Network. It hosts 100,000 Global Entrepreneurs from idea stage to growth stage across more than 100 countries. The event is an opportunity for investors and mentors that are part of the EWC to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs. Furthermore, all global finalists are enrolled in the GEN Starters club, which provides a global peer network, mentorship and support services that will aid the companies in reaching their full potential.
The ANT System
NDR’s flagship Automated Needle Technology (ANT) system is the world’s first AI-empowered interventional robotic system, and it transforms the way clinicians perform interventional procedures by ensuring precise and safe needle insertion during surgery. The core technology is based on the lightweight robot specifically designed for the medical field and AI that transforms the real time image analyses into precise robotic movements.
About NDR Medical Technology Pte. Ltd.
NDR Medical Technology is an interventional robotics company established on the 14th of October 2014. It specialises in the development and production of AI-empowered interventional robotic systems that seek to revolutionize the image-guided procedure arena. Helmed by CEO Mr Alan Goh, the company has made great strides towards the betterment of the medical landscape with AI and robotics.
For more information, visit https://ndrmedical.com/.
