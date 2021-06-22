does it help or does it hinder SERP performance?

Summary of 30 seconds: The copying and strategic use of keywords in the world will not impress search engines if your web design is not suitable for the purpose

The design of your website or web app is intrinsically linked to user experience, which in turn affects your Google quality and SEO performance

Website design should drive users from A to B without any unnecessary steps in between – while maintaining relevant copy that aligns with your SEO strategy

Check your website design if you are considering SEO strategy KPIs – a drop in traffic could be due to a substandard or outdated layout

Do not neglect copy, as UX metacopy will improve your CTR on paid ads. However, in turn, make sure that the design system of your website is strong enough to achieve a suitable quality and keep your Google Ads expenses within budget.

In many ways, a website is the home of your business on the web. It is perhaps appropriate that creating a website is no different than building a home. To achieve your intentions, you need to establish thorough foundations before you start building. If you want to build a website from scratch, this means that you need to design your design systems and templates to maximize SEO potential.

Many businesses emphasize content and keywords in their SEO strategy, with design becoming an afterthought. Returning to our house-building analogy, it’s like laying a solid roof on unstable walls. There is no denying that superior copying is critical to enjoying a successful SEO approach. However, even the most gifted writer cannot overcome the subordinate web design and user experience.

What is a design system?

No website, no matter how well designed, will stay the same forever. Therefore, websites and web applications must be regularly audited, refreshed and even completely redesigned. Such steps are the only way to keep your target audience interested and ensure that you stay one step ahead of Google’s ever evolving SEO algorithms.

At the very least, a website redesign is required every three years. If you diagnose a traffic jam, it may be sooner than necessary. Take a deep breath, review your data and determine what is to blame for your visitors. If you suspect your web design is the problem, a wait-and-see approach will not yield results. Your traffic will continue to decline, and the longer you wait to solve the problem, the more mountains you will have to overcome.

As everyone knows who has ever built a website from scratch, the task requires two things in abundance – time and money. Both are valuable commodities for a business, especially an SME.

Unfortunately, from time to time, all websites need to be tampered with under the hood. If you have a design system, it will be significantly less disruptive. Effective website design systems ensure that your tech team or design agency has a solid and reliable blueprint to work from, and everything is in place. In essence, any job on your site is editorial rather than creative. As a result, you will have positive consequences for labor intensity and expense.

Above all, design systems create a positive user experience. If you expect to achieve any degree of success with your SEO strategy, superior UX is non-negotiable. 21st Century consumers have more choice than ever before, and there is a shortage of patience. If your website design system does not meet users’ needs quickly and efficiently, visitors will stay away – and Google will sit down and take notice.

Do design systems affect SEO performance?

Initially, SEO and design systems seem opposite. Web designers focus on making a website look great and provide accessible, fluid navigation. Copywriters ensure that the content meets the needs of users, and convince them to follow the steps in web design. In fact, these two disciplines are intertwined when it comes to maximizing SEO.

The first thing is the first thing: if you redesign a website without comparing your SEO, a disaster awaits. Forget to apply 301 redirects, and Google can clear your entire SEO strategy overnight. If all else fails, at least use UX microscopy to create engaging, interactive 404 pages. The only way to maintain SEO and SERP progress is to ensure that a redesigned website can still find performing pages.

Also consider the impact of design on your SEO. Think about how mobile your design system we use, and what coding you use. Anything more complicated than the standard CSS or HTML, can capture the imagination of a first-time user, but can be considered new. It can be challenging for readers to understand how they can navigate such a site, and you will struggle to optimize your content. These issues affect your rankings.

What is the ideal web design for SEO and SERPs?

As discussed, any business or individual should update their website from time to time. Even if your website is still in traffic, there is no harm in the customizations. It is much easier to get traffic flowing than to regain loyalty and interest from expired consumers.

When reviewing the design templates of your website, you need to consider the following to maximize the impact of your SEO strategy.

1. Clear brand messages

Make sure your website design templates explain your brand values ​​and mission clearly and directly. Imagine that every click on your website comes from a first visitor. Do they know what you can offer and how you will do it? If you can not convince a user that you are worthy of attention less than 15 seconds, they will probably click away and be lost forever. Google will recognize this bounce rate and adjust your Quality Score accordingly

2. Investigate competitors

As already mentioned, all websites need to be renewed periodically, including the presence of your competitors. Make sure you are constantly watching what your competitors are doing, especially those who seem to be enjoying excellent SEO performance. Take your findings and build on them, whether it’s a skyscraper approach to SEO copying or customizing the layout and design of your website to meet the industry’s gold standard.

Before embarking on any kind of website redesign, you need to consider all of these issues in your mind. If you create a website design system that meets all the criteria, future customizations will be significantly simpler.

3. Understanding trends in the industry

In addition to your competitors, you also need to think about the trends in the industry. Although each consumer is unique, large groups can be relied upon to adopt a herd mentality. When building a design system, make sure you can display any social awareness campaigns. Be ready to change payment methods as a new financial platform storms the world. Consider setting up one-click models to reach pages as they become popular. Few consumers trust a website that is considered archaic and that does not fit in with today’s tastes and expectations.

4. Be cell phone friendly

Website design full of bubbles and whistles can look spectacular on a large HD screen. However, consider how your site will perform if pressed into a 5.5 ″ smartphone screen. More and more people are relaxing computer search for a portable alternative, which should be taken into account in your design template. Failure to meet the mobile market will put you firmly in Google’s bad books.

5. User experience

Finally, the most important thing of all – you need to make sure that your website design is a improved UX for your visitors. Get people from A to B with a minimum of fuss. Do not be tempted to fill your website with additional pages, and create more links in a chain to ease your copywriting muscles or push more ads. Speed ​​and simplicity will always win.

6. Ease of adjustment

Is the design system of your website designed internally or by an external agency? It is better to bring in outside help if you are not an expert in this field. If you do, make sure you understand how you can make any changes. Prompt action may be required, and you will not want the grace of the availability of a third party.

7. Get meta

Metatext and labels will not directly affect your page rank in Google, as it does not affect the Quality Score. Appropriate meta tags on images can help to get images through search engines, but also improve UX for visually impaired visitors.

8. Collect data from first parties

Another consideration when building a website design system for your SEO is capturing first-party data. In 2021, the right currency is information. By understanding your target audience and obtaining data that they willingly provide themselves, you tailor your offer to those who use it best. Do not miss opportunities for obtain this data yourself – it will save time and money and ensure accuracy when building a customer profile.

9. Think like Google

Whether we like it or not, this is Google’s world and we just live in it. Set up alerts and do everything in your power to stay one step ahead of any algorithm updates, big or small. The history is littered with horror stories of websites that lost four digits of revenue overnight due to traffic slumps after an algorithm update. While it’s impossible to predict what The Big G will be next, you can at least protect yourself by anticipating change.

10. Avoid intrusive advertising

For some websites, advertising is a necessary evil to maintain a revenue stream. Always consider the placement and style of ads in your website design system. Static ads that fill a page or slow down performance will make users angry and lead to a high bounce rate. Google will also notice these issues and reduce your Quality Score accordingly. Slow loading speeds and the emphasis on quality content ads are both red flags.

11. Investigate ROI

Finally, think about how you would rate the success – or otherwise – of your SEO strategy. Is it time to update your SEO tool choice? Think about the KPIs you regularly measure and make sure your website design system supports such tools and plug-ins. There is little point in investing in SEO services if you are not aware of their performance.

Do copy SEO and SERPs influence more than design systems?

As discussed, a gold standard copy will not replace the poor website design. However, this does not mean ignoring your copying needs in favor of focusing on aesthetics. Relevance and information are just as important to UX as fast negotiation on a website. Also, do not lose sight of the importance of Google’s algorithms. If you get dirty with EAT expectations, it can be challenging to regain your status.

So, to answer the above question, copy is not more important than website design, but it is equally critical. A well-planned website will attract attention, but an excellent copy will retain it. Copying alone will not determine an excellent Google Quality Score, but it can enhance conversions and improve the CTR on paid ads. Such steps are essential for the use of SERPs.

All of this raises an important question – what should come first when proposing an SEO strategy, copy or design? Returning to the house-building analogy that this guide opened, the solid, reliable bricks and mortar of a house were designed. Copy is the personal touch that makes a home a home and something unique your own.

However, if you were to build a house from scratch, would you not be thinking hard about making sure it meets your needs? You would make sure that the dimensions contain your existing furniture and that the blueprints provide enough space that you do not have to move quickly.

If you plan to copy before creating a website design system, you have a margin of error. You can customize each step of the user journey to the text you have prepared and, where necessary, streamline your content using storytelling data. Above all, you can customize the copy without too much fuss and adapt to the ever-changing SEO landscape. A design system is significantly stricter to reform your prose. Always keep this in mind when planning your website.

Joe Dawson is Director of Strategic Growth Agency Kreatief.onl, based in the United Kingdom. He can be found on Twitter @jdwn.