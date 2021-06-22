Rituximab Biosimilars Market Is Driven By Rising Prevalence Of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Rituximab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) is predicted to contribute to the growth of the rituximab biosimilars market. Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or lymphoma is a cancer that starts in white blood cells, or lymphocytes, that are part of the body’s immune system. In 2018, rituximab-abbs was approved as the first rituximab biosimilars for the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and adult patients with CD20-positive. According to the National Library of Medicine statistics, non-Hodgkin lymphoma was ranked as 5th to 9th most common cancers in most of the countries globally, with approximately 5,10,000 new cases in 2018, globally. Moreover, according to the American Cancer Society’s, NHL is among the most common cancers in the USA, accounting for about 4% of all cancers. About 77,240 people (34,860 females and 42,380 males) were estimated to be diagnosed with NHL by the end of 2020 in the USA. Thus, growing cases of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is predicted to generate high demand for rituximab biosimilars over the forecast period.

The rituximab biosimilars market consists of sales of rituximab biosimilars. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and are similar to biologics. Rituximab biosimilars are used as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of various diseases including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA).

The global rituximab biosimilar market size is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2020 to $1.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The rituximab biosimilar industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The rituximab biosimilars market is expected to reach $3.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

The major players covered in the global rituximab biosimilars market are Pfizer Inc., Mylan Inc., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Reliance Life Sciences, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, BioXpress Therapeutics SA, and Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

TBRC’s rituximab biosimilar market research report is segmented by by application into non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, other direct distribution channels, and by route of administration into subcutaneous, intravenous, molecular type

