Retail Market Trends Include Adoption Of Drones To Cut Costs For Retailers And Delivery Time For Customers

Retail Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail/e-commerce market is increasingly investing in drones to reduce delivery times and increase profitability. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that is remotely controlled or flies autonomously using software-controlled flight plans in their systems. Using a drone for delivery allows retailers to cut costs and help in providing customers with their products earlier than traditional delivery methods. For example, Amazon has been investing in its Prime Air deliveries via drones, which claims to complete the delivery within 30 minutes. Amazon has started delivery trials via drones in the UK but is still waiting for regulatory approval in the US.

Major players covered in the global retail market are Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, Amazon Inc, Home Depot.

The retail market consists of sales of goods to ultimate users by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailing involves buying from wholesalers or direct from producers, breaking bulk, displaying goods for sale either physically or online, and sometimes delivery. Wholesalers are independent organizations in the distribution channel that buy in bulk and sell to resellers rather than to consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.

The global retail market size is expected to grow from $20.29 trillion in 2020 to $22.44 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $29.36 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

TBRC’s retail market analysis report is segmented by type into motor vehicle and parts dealers, food and beverage stores, gasoline stations, miscellaneous store retailers, cosmetics and personal care stores, clothing and clothing accessories stores, electronics and appliance stores, furniture and home furnishings stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience, mom and pop stores, department stores & other general merchandise stores, ecommerce & other non-store retailers, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers, pharmacies and healthcare stores, sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores and by ownership into retail chain and independent retailer.

Retail Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides retail market overview, forecast retail market size and growth for the whole market, retail market segments, and geographies, retail market trends, retail market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

