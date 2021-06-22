Death Care Services Market Trends Include The Increasing Use Of Alkaline Hydrolysis

Death Care Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Death care service companies are increasingly using the alkaline hydrolysis method for disposing of corpses. Alkaline hydrolysis is a chemical process for the disposal of human remains using sodium hydroxide and heat. The method uses a solution of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide or sodium oxide to reduce a body to compone

nts of liquid and bone. Bone fragments are retained and dried into a substance which is similar to cremated ashes. The liquid by-product of alkaline hydrolysis is a non-toxic solution that is disposed through the sewage system. As of August 2019, 19 states in the United States of America have legalized practice of alkaline hydrolysis.

The death care services market consists of sales of death care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that prepare the dead for burial or interment, conduct funerals, operate sites or structures reserved for the interment of human or animals remains, and/or cremate the dead.

The major players covered in the global death care services market are Service Corporation International (SCI), Nirvana Asia Ltd and Fu Shou Yuan International Group.

The global death care services market size is expected to grow from $103.93 billion in 2020 to $109.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $147.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

TBRC’s death care services market report is segmented by type into by type into funeral homes and funeral services, cemeteries and crematories, by arrangement into at-need arrangement, pre-need arrangement and by mode into online and offline.

Death Care Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides death care services global market overview, forecast death care services global market size and growth for the whole market, death care services market segments, and geographies, death care services global market trends, death care services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

