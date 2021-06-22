Global PCR And Real-time PCR Testing Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘PCR And Real-Time PCR Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the PCR and real-time PCR testing market is expected to reach a value of nearly $13.82 billion by 2025, significantly growing at an annual growth rate of 8.5% during the forecast period. The need for early detection of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market consists of sales of PCR and real-time PCR testing services and its related products. Polymerase chain reaction and real time polymerase chain reaction testing establishments manufacture, develop or deploy the related devices, reagents and services, to detect and measure the DNA (or RNA) in a sample. It finds its applications in cloning, genotyping, mutation testing, paternity testing, sequencing and microarrays.

Trends In The Global PCR And Real-time PCR Testing Market

Development of alternative technologies is expected to hinder the growth of PCR and real time PCR testing market. New technologies such as CRISPR, which is a rapid test is expected to be launched soon. In February 2020, Sherlock Biosciences Inc. and Mammoth Biosciences are trying to launch improved diagnostics with CRISPR-based technologies that would increase and accelerate the detection of the corona virus to treat the patients better and also to control the further spread of the virus. Development of alternative tests is expected to hinder the PCR and Real Time PCR testing market.

Global PCR And Real-time PCR Testing Market Segments:

The global PCR and real-time PCR testing market is further segmented based on product, application, technology, end-use and geography.

By Product: Consumables And Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services

By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Life Science Research, Industrial Applications, Others

By Technology: Quantitative PCR, Digital PCR

By End-Use: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Clinical Diagnostics Labs And Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The global PCR and real-time PCR testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

PCR And Real-time PCR Testing Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides PCR and real-time PCR testing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global PCR and real-time PCR testing market, PCR and real-time PCR testing global market share, PCR and real-time PCR testing global market players, PCR and real-time PCR testing global market segments and geographies, PCR and real-time PCR testing global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

PCR And Real-time PCR Testing Market Organizations Covered: Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomerieux Sa, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics), Qiagen N.V., Genmark Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare), and Danaher.

