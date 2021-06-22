Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Cell And Gene Therapy Market 2021-2030

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the cell and gene therapy market is expected to reach a value of nearly $17.32 billion by 2025, significantly growing at an annual growth rate of 21.0% during the forecast period. Steady investment and consolidation in cell and gene therapies contributed to the growth of the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3472&type=smp

The cell and gene therapy market consist of sales of cell and gene therapies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop cell and gene therapies. Cell therapy refers to the transfer of intact, live cells that are originated from autologous or allogenic sources and gene therapy refers to the introduction, removal, or change in the genome for treating diseases. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies developing cell and gene therapy products by the sales of these products.

Trends In The Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is shaping the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. CAR T-cell therapy is a combination of cell and gene therapy in which T cells are collected from the patient’s blood and are genetically engineered to produce modified receptors at their surface, known as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These modified T cells with special structures (receptors) are reinfused into the patient. Then, the modified receptors of T cell help in targeting the surface antigen of the cancer cell that ultimately results in the killing of tumor cells in patients. In 2020, the US-FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's two CAR-T cell therapies to treat lymphoma and multiple myeloma and is set to be launched. Currently, FDA approved CAR-T cell therapy treatments like Tisagenlecleucel for the treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in children and Axicabtagene ciloleucel for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Segments:

The global cell and gene therapy market is further segmented based on product, application, end user and geography.

By Product: Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy

By Application: Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Wound Care Centers, Others

By Geography: The global cell and gene therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cell and gene therapy market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cell and gene therapy market, cell and gene therapy global market share, cell and gene therapy global market players, cell and gene therapy global market segments and geographies, cell and gene therapy global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The cell and gene therapy global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Organizations Covered: Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Amgen, Merck, Organogenesis Holdings, Dendreon, Vericel, Bluebird Bio, and Fibrocell Science.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021:

Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stem-cell-cord-blood-banking-global-market-report

Cell Based Assays Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-based-assays-global-market-report

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-cell-culture-technologies-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293