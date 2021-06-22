Yonkers Has a Great Choice with Pete Spano as City Council President

YONKERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Spano is running for Yonkers City Council President. Every four years, the opportunity to lead the Yonkers City Council presents itself. Peter gives the city, the people, and our community hope. He's already given Yonkers a lot, and now he's giving them something else: a choice in the City Council President election this year. There's a choice to be made between the old way of doing things and hoping for a better future. So now it's up to you to help make a change.

It’s the big day! #TeamPete has been knocking on doors, hearing our neighbor's voices and concerns, and it has been the most electric campaign in 2021!

We have a lot of work to do and we're just getting started. Tomorrow is Election Day, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, for the Democratic Primary. #TeamPete needs your help! Message Pete on any of his social media or email us at info@peterspano.org to sign up for a shift. You can also just respond to this email. Whether you can hold a sign for 45 minutes tomorrow or you want to help knock doors in your neighborhood- We're all in this together and appreciate the help. Call your family members, your cousins, friends, former classmates, teammates, and acquaintances that live in Yonkers to vote for Peter Spano for Yonkers City Council President. Vote 7A ●

Thank you to everyone that joined our team so far to help get the word out by sharing links, sending emails, making phone calls, and handing out literature with our campaign information. Tell a friend to tell a friend. When the going gets tough. The tough get going! We're all in this together!

Sign up for a shift today for Election Day and let's keep going to make Yonkers a better place and Peter Spano the next City Council President. Vote 7A ●

We're all in this together, let's make a choice to move Yonkers forward into a brighter future!

