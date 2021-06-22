Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Pat Tingle                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 5/21/21 @ 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Possessing Burglar Tools

 

ACCUSED:  Amanda Conant                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/21/21, Vermont State Police started an investigation of a burglary into a dwelling in Barnard, VT. Investigation revealed that  Amanda Conant had  stolen number items, forced entry into the residence and caused property damage to the residence. On 6/14/21, Conant was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Court for Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and possessing Burglar Tools. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/21  @ 0800    

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:  No 

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

