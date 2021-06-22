Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201566
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 5/21/21 @ 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Possessing Burglar Tools
ACCUSED: Amanda Conant
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/21/21, Vermont State Police started an investigation of a burglary into a dwelling in Barnard, VT. Investigation revealed that Amanda Conant had stolen number items, forced entry into the residence and caused property damage to the residence. On 6/14/21, Conant was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Court for Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and possessing Burglar Tools.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/21 @ 0800
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.