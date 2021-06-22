Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 5/21/21 @ 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Possessing Burglar Tools

ACCUSED: Amanda Conant

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/21/21, Vermont State Police started an investigation of a burglary into a dwelling in Barnard, VT. Investigation revealed that Amanda Conant had stolen number items, forced entry into the residence and caused property damage to the residence. On 6/14/21, Conant was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Court for Grand Larceny, Burglary, Unlawful Mischief and possessing Burglar Tools.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/21 @ 0800

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.