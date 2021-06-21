Facebook launches live sound rooms and podcast version in-stream

They were both a bit at work and were tested in different forms. But now, Facebook is officially roll out its new live soundroom option, as well as the discovery and playback of podcasts in the app.

First, on audio venues, Facebook’s response to the audio-social audio trend. After announcing the upcoming option back in april, and then test it with users in Taiwan over the past month, Facebook is now bringing its live audio venues to select public figures and Facebook groups in the US.

As you can see here, sound rooms appear by people and / or groups you follow at the top of your Facebook News Feed, above the Stories panel. Which may indicate the value that Facebook sees in the option – but then this is also where you Message rooms video hangouts already appear, so it largely fits the option.

Users will be able to sign up for reminders about upcoming sound rooms, similar to events, while you can also use sound rooms from feed messages (as shown in the second screenshot above).

The user interface of Facebook’s sound rooms is very similar to Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, with profile photos of the room hosts above, then listeners below.

You will notice in the example above that there will also be a ‘Front Row’ in the listening show that will be reserved for paying subscribers.

As explained by Facebook:

“Listeners can also offer support and appreciation to the public figure host of the Live Audio Room by sending Stars, which pushes the listeners to the” front row “. The” front row “is a special section that people who sent Stars , highlight so that hosts can recognize fans (and even call them out during the conversation!). “

This will provide creators with another way to earn their Facebook efforts, and Stars will be displayed on screen to get the attention of the host / s.

Hosts will be able to invite speakers in advance, or during the stream listeners can choose to participate in the conversation. For audio venues within Facebook groups, administrators can control or moderators, group members, or other administrators can create a Live Audio Room.

“In public groups, members as well as visitors can listen to the Live Audio Room, but in private groups, only members can listen.”

Rooms will be limited to 50 speakers, but there is no limit to the number of listeners that can tune in.

In addition, Live Audio Room hosts can also choose a non-profit or fundraiser to support during their conversation, with listeners and speakers who can donate in.

In the first rollout, select public figures and groups of soundtracks can launch, with Facebook using a variety of popular creators to promote the option:

Grammy-nominated electronic music artist TOKiMONSTA will discuss female excellence and overcome obstacles

American football fullback Russell Wilson will talk about how to train your mind like an elite athlete

Organizer, producer, independent journalist and scholar-activist Rosa Clemente will present a discussion on the affirmation of Blackness in the Latinx community

Hear what it’s like to live the life of a professional sports player in a Live Audio Room hosted by streamer, entertainer and internet personality Omareloff

Social entrepreneur Amanda Nguyen will talk to fellow exchangers about justice and progress in an extremely polarized time

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, also tested the option last week, which pointed to the upcoming launch, and because these popular users are also trying out the feature, it will undoubtedly see many Facebook users tune in and get a feel for how the audio social tools will work.

“In the coming weeks, we will expand the ability for more public figures and groups to present a Live Audio Room and introduce new features for both experiences in the coming months.”

Facebook will in some ways bring the party to life, with Twitter’s Spaces, apparently the leader in the audio social race, while Clubhouse download slowly on iOS (it is still growth on Android after the recent launch of its Android app). Nevertheless, Facebook can still win, with the focus on bringing audio venues to groups to ensure the audio broadcasts remain relevant, and is highlighted to users who have specifically expressed interest in these topics and speakers.

Discoverability is the next major challenge for audio-social instruments. If users sign up at Clubhouse and can not easily find rooms that are relevant to them, they will give up fairly quickly, and the same on Twitter, which is still not the best way to highlight relevant topics based on usage. But Facebook avoids algorithms that do not match in this regard by focusing specifically on groups and high-profile public figures, which may ultimately be a better way to maximize usage.

In addition, Facebook has also officially launched its new podcast support options, which allow users to discover and listen to podcasts without leaving the app.

Facebook has tested the new options the last month, and has now been launched with a select group of popular podcasters.

“To begin with, the first podcasts will include Joe Budden from The Joe Budden Podcast;” Jess Hilarious “from Carefully Reckless from The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartRadio; Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek from LadyGang; and Nicaila Matthews Okome from Side Hustle Pro. We’ll be adding more podcasts in the coming weeks.”

The option facilitates the discovery of podcasts in the Facebook app, along with a mini-player or full-screen player experience for streaming streaming.

“Later this summer, we’ll roll out additional features, such as captions and the ability to create and share short clips of a podcast. Over time, we’ll build more unique social experiences around podcasts using Facebook’s best interactive and personalized features. “

Note the mention of the new ‘short cut option, which ultimately enables Facebook users to create and share short snippets (less than a minute) of podcast audio in the app. It can give a significant boost to podcasters who want to maximize the promotion and discovery of their audio content, and add new ways to reach Facebook. 2.85 billion users.

As noted, both options have been in development for some time, so it’s no surprise to see them get a proper launch. But this is an important next step for The Social Network, which is looking for more revenue and promotion options for creators of all kinds, in order to provide more incentive to post on Facebook and engage their audiences on the platform keep. .

Facebook also notes that they want to start testing additional audio products “such as a central listening destination and background audio for videos” in the near future.

It could offer more ways to discover and engage audio content in the app – and as noted, it could eventually place Facebook to finally win in the new audio social race.