TikTok launches ‘Jumps’ feature to promote third-party apps and experiences within TikTok clips

Replication is nothing new with the latest features and tools in social apps, but the speed of replication is apparently increasing, with many times just days between one platform announcing a new add-on, and then a competing app almost launching exactly the same.

Today, TikTok announced the launch of a new feature called ‘Jumps’, which enables creators to switch to third parties gadgets and services from their video clips, including recipes, quizzes, and more.

You can display the ‘Jump’ as links on these screenshots. When typed, the links lead users to a variety of approved third-party experiences that users can add to their tracks within the upload process.

Which is very similar to Snapchat recent expansion of its developer tools facilitate support for third-party apps within Spotlight, its own version of TikTok.

As you can see here, Snapchat’s process is very similar, and users can switch to third-party add-on experiences in their short video clips.

I mean, Snapchat did copy the Spotlight format from TikTok, so all bets are off, I think. But still, it’s a pretty quick turnaround for a replica feature.

To be honest, TikTok has been testing its Jumps for some time, with an extensive group of creators now set up to access the option. Launch partners will include mix, Breathing, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse, en Table, while BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL, en WATCHA will also launch their own Jumps in the coming weeks.

“From movie reviews to beauty studies, we’m excited to expand TikTok to new verticals and uses, and we look forward to seeing how our creators leverage their new gadgets into their content. “

Not all users will be able to add Jumps to their clips right away, although TikTok notes that over time, this will provide wider access to the option.

In addition, TikTok also gives more developers access to its Jumps creation program, which allows you to add more creative options for additions to your TikTok tracks.

“With HTML5 compatibility and minimal technical integration, Jumps is easy for vendors to build and deploy. The uses for TikTok Jumps are almost limitless, and we look forward to working with selected vendors to build innovative Jumps that help to stimulate the educational and entertaining content our community longs for. ‘

It can help TikTok add more engaging tools, and also developers a way to promote their applications to the growing legion of dedicated TikTok users. Which in turn is the same lure that Snap uses, and with both apps targeting younger users, it will be interesting to see how these new add-ons develop, and what ultimately is a better driver for these add-on features.

Developers can learn more about the Jumps app here.