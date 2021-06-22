Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 50th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:09 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Two additional adult male victims sought treatment, at local hospitals, for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.