Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:55 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male and two adult females, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. After all life-saving efforts failed, the adult male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The two adult females were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Additionally, a fourth victim, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound, sought treatment at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Lester Howard, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.