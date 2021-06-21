Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1400 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the 1400 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:26 am, the suspect, armed with a knife, entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished the knife and grabbed the victim. The victim was able to escape and the suspect was apprehended by responding officers. There were no injuries.

On Monday, June 21, 2021, 39 year-old Bernadette Treadway, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).