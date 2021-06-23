Brooks Resources Adds Erica Hollern Kelly to its Board of Directors
New board member for the Bend, Oregon real estate development company is first woman to be elected to the board of directors
I admire the tremendous impact that Brooks Resources has had in Central Oregon with its thoughtful, environmentally aware and socially conscious approach to growing the region.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks Resources Corporation today announced that Erica Hollern Kelly has joined its board of directors. Kelly is the first female to ever be elected to the board of directors of Brooks Resources Corporation or Brooks-Scanlon, Inc. With a mix of experience that spans Fortune 500 company leadership and championing philanthropic causes, Kelly will bring a unique perspective to the real estate development company. She will join the other seven Brooks Resources board members in overseeing the fulfillment of the company’s vision and mission, while also participating in the diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) committee.
— Erica Hollern Kelly, Brooks Resources Corporation board member
Michael P. Hollern, chairman of the board of directors of Brooks Resources Corporation, said "We are delighted Erica has accepted our invitation to join our board. She will bring not only a valuable and different perspective to our deliberations, but her enthusiasm, wit, experience and intelligence will enliven our discussions and benefit our shareholders, employees and the community."
Kelly’s rich and varied background includes holding leadership positions at global financial industry giants, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs. At Goldman Sachs, she managed the company’s recruiting and then diversity programs in Europe. She is a founding member of the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, which works to enhance the quality of life of people living with this disease through community support, education, advocacy and research. Additionally, she serves on the board for Project Awareness and Special Sports (PAASS) which seeks to create an inclusive sports and recreation environment for individuals with developmental delays.
"I am truly honored and so excited about the opportunity," Kelly said. "I admire the tremendous impact that Brooks Resources has had in Central Oregon with its thoughtful, environmentally aware and socially conscious approach to growing the region. They have had such a wonderful vision and I’m looking forward to helping the team continue to expand it."
Kelly completed post-graduate work in World Politics at the London School of Economics, and she holds a degree from Dartmouth College in Chinese and East Asian History. While at Dartmouth, she served as elected president of Phoenix Women’s Honor Society, an organization that worked to improve representation for women and minority groups on campus. She is a Bend, Oregon native who currently lives with her family in the Bay Area.
About Brooks Resources Corporation
Brooks Resources Corporation, based in Bend, Oregon, is a real estate development company that has delivered quality real estate products and services in Central Oregon since 1969. Offering a diverse choice of premier neighborhoods in Central Oregon, Brooks Resources Corporation is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around home sites, positive growth of communities and an active relationship with the communities of Central Oregon. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.
