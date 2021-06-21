SIGNED! Bill to Strengthen Colorado State Parks Becomes Law

DENVER, CO – Today, the Governor signed a bill into law that will create a discounted Colorado parks pass to help finance increased conservation of and access to Colorado’s 42 state parks and public lands.

SB21-249, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg and Senate President Pro-Temp Kerry Donovan, will create a discounted, vehicle-displayed “Keep Colorado Wild Pass” – increasing access and investment in state parks and public lands.

“Our state parks and public lands represent the very fabric of our state and our people. Increasing Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s capacity to maintain our state’s outdoor resources is essential to building a more vast and accessible parks system for all Coloradans,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). “The Keep Colorado Wild Pass will ensure we have the necessary resources to take care of our parks, while giving even more Coloradans the ability to enjoy our great outdoors.”

Over the past year, Coloradans have increasingly enjoyed our state parks and public lands as a safe and socially distanced option for recreation. With increased use and a growing demand for outdoor recreation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is struggling to keep up with demand to ensure the benefits of the outdoors and wildlife are sustained for future generations.

“After years of looking for ways to protect and support our public lands, today is an exciting day," said Senate President Pro-Temp Kerry Donovan (D-Vail). “With this new approach, we get to lower the price while creating a long-term funding source to protect the wild places we cherish.”

Revenue from the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will be used to make investments in public lands, outdoor recreation and safety, and wildlife conservation. Passes will be purchased at the time of vehicle registration as well as renewal of registration.