Facebook shares new insights on how users get involved in the Olympics [Infographic]

I was so sure for so long that the Olympics simply would not continue. After the event was postponed last year due to COVID-19, the host country in Japan has been dealing with several outbreaks and revivals of the virus, and it seemed like it just could not happen because top-level athletes would be reluctant to travel, that COVID has taken away one more thing as it moves on its destructive path.

But as the event approaches, it looks like we’ll have an Olympics in 2021. This is positive for the organizers of the event and the athletes who have been training for the event for years, while also giving spectators a reason. to celebrate and come together as we work towards the end of the global pandemic.

It will also open up new considerations for marketing commitments and opportunities related to the global opportunity. If you are considering options in this regard, then this image is for you – Facebook IK recently compiled a new overview of engagement insights based on previous Olympics, which can help you prepare your campaigns to adapt to these trends.

The list below highlights the most important moments of the past, the top trends and predictions of Facebook about what is going to happen this time.

You can read the full report from Facebook here, or check out the infographic summary below.