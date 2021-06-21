Main Street Initiative Artists on Main Street letter of intent due this week

Be an existing MSI designated community with a population of 10,000 or less.

Identify one organizational partner who will help carry out the project.

Have identified the increase or development of art and/or vibrancy within their action plan or strategic plan.

Be willing and able to assist in the organization of a community panel to review and select artist project proposals and coordinate artist submissions, presentations, and selection.

Be able and willing to host one to two creative placemaking workshops for artists from your area.

Participate in the Main Street ND Summit on Oct. 12, 2021 in West Fargo, North Dakota to showcase the project and learned activities. For additional details or to submit a letter of intent for the Artists on Main Street Program please contact Maria Effertz Hanson at The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the letter of intent for Main Street Initiative Artists on Main Street Program is due this Friday.? Artists on Main Street is being offered to North Dakota communities through Commerce to develop an example?for rural community development as it relates to arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation “This is a unique opportunity that offers technical assistance and funding to develop and install art to one of our Main Street communities,” Commerce Economic and Community Development Lead Maria Effertz Hanson said. “Selected communities will receive creative community development training, and one-on-one technical assistance for artists and community leaders from placemaking experts.” Applicants for the program must:For additional details or to submit a letter of intent for the Artists on Main Street Program please contact Maria Effertz Hanson at mehanson @nd.gov.