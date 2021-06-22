The easiest way to build links

Switch building sucks.

It is time consuming and difficult.

But as an SEO you have no choice but to build links … assume you want to rank on Google.

So, today I announce a new one Ubersuggest function, which makes link building faster and easier.

Here’s how …

What is the easiest way to get links?

What if you could just focus your linking efforts on sites that are likely to link to you?

Sounds great right …

Well, you can.

Just think about it … what are the sites that are most likely to link to you?

These are actually the ones that link to your competitors.

For example, if there were 300 sites linked to 4 of your competitors but they did not link to you yet, you would need to create a large number of new backlinks for 300 300 sites. Because if they are willing to link to your competition, they will usually not mind linking to you either.

On the other hand, if there are websites that do not link to you or one of your competitors, chances are they will ignore you and not link to you if you come across them.

So, how do you find these easy switching opportunities?

Introducing Backlink Opportunities by Ubersuggest

I want you to first go here. Then enter your URL and click on “search”.

In the left-hand navigation, click on “Backlink Opportunity”.

In this report, make sure you place your URL at the top and enter some of your favorite competitors. As you can see, I put in Moz and Search Engine Journal.

Make sure you click the “+” button when adding each of your competitors and then clicking “search”.

Within seconds, you’ll see a report of who your competitors are calling, but not you.

You will then want to go to each domain to see the exact URL that links to your competitors.

Some of the links may not fit, such as the Google Maps page linking to Moz unless you have a physical office space.

But others, like the W3.org website, can be a great opportunity.

Wait, it’s getting better

The example above shows you everyone who links to your competitors, but not you.

But it’s on a domain level.

Link building makes it easier to get links if you have a similar blog post to your competition.

For example, let’s say I Google the term “SEO”. Here’s what I see on Google.

Both Moz and the search engine land are above me.

I can take the exact URLs that are above me and place them in the Backlink Opportunity report.

When adding competing URLs to the Backlink Opportunity report, select “URL” instead of “Domain” so you can see who is linking to that particular URL.

This is important because Moz and Search Engine Land contain articles on topics I do not discuss. But their SEO articles that stand above me are about SEO basics. And the article I contain below is about SEO basics.

Therefore, it is very relevant to see who links to the pages that are above me, because there is a good chance. I can convince one of the sites to link to me.

Send the email

Once you have a list of sites you want to reach out to, you’re probably wondering … “how can I find out who to email?”, Or how?

Use Hunter.io you can get the email address for any website for free.

Once you have a person’s email address, send them a personal email.

For example, for those who are looking for Moz’s SEO beginner’s guide and Search Engine Land beginner’s article, I’ll post something like this …

Hi John, You already know that SEO is changing fast, which is why you have written an article on emerging SEO trends. But one thing I noticed is that you did not talk much about AI and how it is going to affect SEO. And the articles you linked to on Moz and Search Engine Land do not cover it either. Yet at conferences it is one of the hot topics that everyone is curious about. I actually have some examples of using AI in SEO here [insert link]. If you think it is valuable, feel free to add it to your website. Thought it would help your readers. Cheers, Neil Patel PS: By the way, I just shared one of your articles on Twitter … you can check it out here.

My emails are very customizable. Using generic outreach emails does not work too well with link building.

If I send out 100 emails based on opportunities from the Backlink Opportunity report, I expect at least 15% of the sites to link to me again.

Keep in mind that I specifically use the report to see who links to similar competing articles that rank higher than me on Google. This is very specific, but that’s why it works.

Closure

If you have not, go here and enter your URL. Try the Backlink Opportunity Report and tell me what you think.

Start by seeing who is linking to your competition, and visit the sites one by one to see if they are willing to link to you.

It works … only reach ten sites a day and do it for a month. You will see results.

So what do you think of this new report?