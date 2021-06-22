Twitter shares new insights into Rising Gaming discussion via tweets

Given the worldwide exclusions that have kept most of us at home over the past year, it’s probably no surprise to hear that gaming has seen a huge increase in popularity, and more people are looking for alternative entertainment and social engagement.

This in turn has increased the influence of game creators and games on popular culture, which is a major trend for all marketers to pay attention to. Indeed, the majority of top YouTube creators now has at least some connection with the gaming community, and as any parent knows, YouTube stars are now just as influential as movie actors or traditional sports stars.

That’s why this latest insights of Twitter is especially relevant.

As per Twitter:

“In 2020, there were more than 2 billion tweets about gambling, and the conversation did not skip a beat in 2021. Between eSports leagues like the Call of Duty League & VALORANT Champions Tour, to global gaming events like E3 & Summer Game Fest, there was an 18% increase in Tweets about the game YoY. ‘

This is a large amount of activity – which, as noted, is not too surprising, but it is worth noting the latest shifts in the sector, and to consider whether any of these trends may be relevant to your outreach process.

Twitter notes that Japan now sees the most tweets about games, while Japan is also the platform second largest user market generally (behind the US).

As for most tweeting about games, Minecraft and Fortnite remain hugely popular, as do Final Fantasy, and newer players like Animal Crossing.

Genshin Impact Apex Legends Ensemble Stars! Final fantasy Animal transition Knives out Fortnite Monster Hunter Fate / Great Order Minecraft

Game personalities are also, as noted, increasingly influential. And if you want to get an idea of ​​why it is, these are the people who are worth adapting to.

Oh, and there are also the following:

Twitter already highlights Spaces in its trend reports, highlighting the increasing popularity of the option, and where Twitter Spaces fits into its broader offering.

These are some interesting insights that point to the most important trends and shifts in the important gambling industry, and as noted, it may be worthwhile to fit in with these trends and events as part of your strategic planning effort.

It will not be suitable for every brand, but the opportunities for game-related marketing are increasing, especially with the addition of inexpensive cosmetic additives in the game and other features related to brand promotions.

You can read more insights from Twitter Gaming here.