Lil' Flip "Freestyle King" Puts On For His City While Making The Video "Holly Anna Lisa"

Making The Music Video For "Holly Anna Lisa"

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the successful launch of the latest single ‘Holly AnnaLisa’ earlier this year, the release of the much-awaited and official music video is getting ready to lead the charts in the coming weeks.

The music video of the ‘Holly Anna Lisa’ by Tyme along with Lil Flip and Killa Kyleon released under Price Royalty Publishing / Universal Music Group, will be dropping soon for rap fans everywhere. Holly Anna Lisa’s (Trap-Mix) version has already topped the iTunes Hip-Hop Charts at #81 trailing behind DJ Khaled's recent billboard album, in March of 2021. The Official Music Video has finally wrapped up shooting and the video is in the final stages of Post-Production, soon to drop. Hailing from the home of Candy-paint, Swangers, and DJ Screw -Houston, Texas. The 2021 Hard-hitting single “Holly Anna Lisa” has an upcoming Music Video in the works & set to debut sometime in July.

Emerging Artist “Tyme” (from Southwest, Houston) has set the bar high with his outstanding lyricism and ability to deliver fast-spitting bars on-beat, for punchline perfection in every rhyme. Along with, H-Towns Legendary Freestyle King “Lil Flip” and the ‘GOAT’ of Rap himself “Killa Kyleon”, who both come from the (Southside & Northside of Houston) which makes this collaboration a very unique one, yet also a powerfully dynamic trio deriving from the south.

According to Tyme, "I wanted to add a different element to the song by creating a music video for it, ya know with the visuals so the world can see the Artist’s in true form behind the song, ya feel me”. He further said, “I'm definitely grateful to Lil flip and Killa Kyleon for showing up and showing out on this collaborative project of mine and friend / Executive Producer (Jeseka Price).

Tyme went on to say, “The music video/visuals will no doubt tell the full story but also add that H-Town influence of Southern rap & DJ screw lingo into the entire genre of rap/trap music videos. Not to mention the viewers are going to be in Heaven for real-for real, especially once fans see us repping Houston - putting Texas back on the map with a classic. I really gotta send a shout-out to my big dawg Lil Flip for coming on-set initially & really just leading the way, in terms of knowing how to get the best angles, scenes and etc for the video. Flip and I bonded easily, so it was natural from our introduction till this day, and we got more planned for the fans but I can’t speak on that just yet. But, no lie Flip did something really special for me that I won’t ever forget, he’s absolutely a great mentor on top of being the Freestyle King and Southern Rap Legend.” - Tyme said.



Look out for the Official Music Video of ‘Holly Anna Lisa’

Featuring Artist's: Tyme, Lil Flip, and Killa Kyleon

Youtube Link “Holly Anna Lisa”: https://youtu.be/T_MNN72XeMg

Instagram Music Video Footage of "Holly Anna Lisa":

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQIZeMiJZUn/?utm_medium=copy_link

Spotify “Holly Anna Lisa” Link:

https://open.spotify.com/album/7qICJADdzdm1frbMcRcTg5?si=d5qwa9hGRG6pJv3pWSq1ug

iTunes Song Link: Holly Anna Lisa (Trap Mix):

https://music.apple.com/us/album/holly-anna-lisa-trap-mix-single/1564395482