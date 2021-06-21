YouTube announces ‘Small Biz Day’ showcase event, which will include a new Live Stream shopping experience

YouTube has announced a new event as part of International Small Business Week that will show how SMEs use YouTube for promotion – which is also interesting a new live shopping experience on the platform, with a range of selected fashion, beauty and food businesses.

As outlined in the video, June 24’s Small Biz Day event will include interviews, workshops, insider tips, and more.

As explained by Youtube:

“According to survey data, 72% of small businesses in the U.S. claim that YouTube helps them promote their online presence, and uses it as a tool to highlight their products and services. A unique aspect from YouTube is that it’s the human stories behind these ventures to shine through and build a connection with audiences that are invested in their narratives and success. ‘

The insights and workshops offered will focus on these aspects, with especially this opportunity (below) that may be of interest to social media marketers and those who want to use YouTube for business promotion.

Create YouTube Videos That Attract New Customers, 09:00 PT | 12:00 ET: During this workshop presented by YouTube and Grow with Google, learn how to create engaging YouTube videos for your business and showcase your products on video in this creative workshop. Register here

But the live shopping experiment is a bigger consideration. Similar to TikTok’s live streams, which has been tried several times, YouTube now wants the same test, which users from the Google Small Business YouTube Channel.

If the experiment succeeds and users have a good experience with the live streaming of YouTube shopping, it could become an increasingly common option, with all channels eventually able to create their own shopping experience, with call options available.

YouTube has been working on the option for some time, with QVC launching a live shopping channel on the platform back in february. YouTube also develops more advanced e-commerce linking tools in line with videos, including product listings under video ads and the option for creators to brand products within video clips.

Finally, YouTube can also automatically tag products in videos based on object identification, which can turn the platform into an e-commerce powerhouse, giving viewers the ability to view an item, then purchase, stream and directly a transforming effect on user behavior.

Given these considerations, the new live stream shopping experiment for Small Biz Day is a small and logical step, and it will be interesting to see how it is received and where YouTube goes from here.

The overall Small Biz Day event is hosted by Blogilates founder Cassey Ho, and will include additional YouTube creators and business owners, including Molly Burke, Erin on request, en TheDomesticGeek.

Each of these creators is experienced in building their business via YouTube content, and they are likely to share valuable insight for those who want to optimize their approach.

Learn more about YouTube’s Small Biz Day, including what’s going on and how to get involved, here.