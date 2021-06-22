RoverPass announces structured cancellation policies to benefit owners and travelers
RoverPass announces a new set of cancellation policies that make the process to cancel or modify reservations extremely easy for travelers and owners!AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoverPass, an industry-leading travel site that enables travelers to book RV Parks and campgrounds, and a premier provider of Reservation Management software, is thrilled to announce a new set of cancellation policies that make the process to cancel or modify reservations extremely easy for travelers and owners!
The new Structured Cancellation policies enable owners and travelers to experience all the same self-service benefits for their camping reservations that hotels and the vacation rental industry currently experience - which includes the ability to cancel online and clearly defined refunds, with online reservation modifications coming soon! RV Park and campground owners have 5 options to choose from, and each policy has a window in which the reservation is 100% refundable, then 50% refundable, and then becomes non-refundable.
As a bonus, these new cancellation policies enable owners to offer a Non-Refundable Rate in exchange for a 10% discount to the traveler. This non-refundable option is a win for travelers who are looking to save money, as well as for owners by providing them with guaranteed booking revenue.
"These new structured cancellation policies are a big step forward for the RV Park and Camping industry, as every traveler should be able to modify or cancel their reservation online. These new policies make that possible," says RoverPass CEO, Ravi Parikh. “Our team is also focused on providing the best software for RV Parks and campgrounds, and these solutions deliver on our commitment to streamline operations for park owners,” Parikh continued.
These policies will enable online cancellations to be processed immediately, with faster refunds and will increase traveler satisfaction by eliminating the need to call and wait on hold to have a booking cancellation processed or dates changed.
Owners will also see a significant benefit from the reduction in traveler emails and phone calls, which enables them to spend more time focusing on the customers in their park and managing their business.
"These new policies will ensure it is very clear when travelers can cancel or make changes, and what the refund amounts will be, which helps to reduce conversations between owners and travelers about which days are refundable,” says RoverPass Head of Product, Shawn Cordes. “The biggest win, however, are the mutual benefits for travelers and owners now that all reservation changes can be managed online,” Cordes continued.
Every RV Park and Campground in North America is invited to utilize these new Structured Cancellation policies, to have all of their cancellations and modifications processed online; and to receive non-refundable bookings from RoverPass. To get started, parks can visit RoverPass Campground Solutions to request a demo and start receiving these bookings the same day!
About RoverPass
RoverPass is the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network. The RoverPass commitment to RV parks and campgrounds includes the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs.
For more information, visit roverpass.com and follow us on Facebook @roverpass.
