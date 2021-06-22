University of Illinois Springfield announces non-credit online certificates in cannabis education

UIS partners with Green Flower to offer non-credit online certificates in cannabis education to meet demand for skilled workers in the cannabis industry.

We are excited to be the first university in Illinois to partner with Green Flower to offer in-demand cannabis certificate programs.” — Rob Kerr, UIS associate director of Continuing and Professional Education

SPRINGFIELD, IL, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Illinois Springfield Office of Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) has partnered with Green Flower to offer non-credit online certificates in cannabis education. Each online program includes three, eight-week fully online courses.

The expanding cannabis industry is creating a demand for qualified workers with a broad range of skills. According to Business Wire, cannabis is the fastest growing industry in America. UIS is partnering with Green Flower to address the critical need for workers in the industry.

“The UIS Office of Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) is dedicated to developing skill-based programing and expanding non-credit opportunities,” said Rob Kerr, UIS associate director of Continuing and Professional Education. “We are excited to be the first university in Illinois to partner with Green Flower to offer in-demand cannabis certificate programs. The Illinois cannabis sector has enormous growth potential. There are 25 dispensaries and cultivation centers within 100 miles of our campus, and over 16,000 employees statewide. This market is booming, and those with the right training will be positioned to take full advantage of it.”

Programs will cover the business of cannabis, agriculture and horticulture, law and policy and healthcare and medicine. These certificates will complement existing credentials and advance the knowledge and practice of cannabis for professionals across multiple sectors.

“Green Flower is honored to be working with the University of Illinois Springfield and in particular the office of Continuing and Professional Education. We saw the commitment by the university of expanding offerings for working adults and lifelong learners as an obvious sign that the university wants to serve all types of students in every stage of their growth and careers,” said Daniel Kalef, vice president of higher education at Green Flower. “A little over a year after the state of Illinois made adult-use cannabis legal, the state has shown some of the fastest and largest growth of any state in the country, and as the sales expand, so does the industry and tremendous job opportunities. We applaud the leadership of the university for their foresight in wanting to offer certificate programs designed to prepare people for careers in what is now the fastest growing job market in the country. We can think of no better university or group of people in Illinois with whom to partner and are excited to begin offering these programs to the public this summer.”

Courses begin Aug. 23, and enrollment is now open. Students may enroll at cannabiseducation.uis.edu. The cost is $2,500 per certificate, but UIS is offering a $300 discount for students who enroll in the August cohort.

Courses are designed using online learning best practices and are scheduled to accommodate working professionals. Students will develop a portfolio of case studies and projects that can be used to demonstrate sector-specific cannabis knowledge. Upon successful completion of the program, students will earn a certificate of completion from the University of Illinois Springfield.

Questions about the new online certificates can be emailed to cannabiseducation@uis.edu.