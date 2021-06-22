Workforce Vaccination Drive Targets Herd Immunity Among BPOs In Union With Philippines Government
Premier BPO’s Certified Nurses to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines following IBPAP Training in Liaison with Local Philippines Government
We are happy to do our part and supply some team members to assist with the administration, and get as many BPO sector employees vaccinated, as soon as possible”CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO LLC, a prominent Business Process Outsourcing company announced that they are proudly participating and contributing to the COVID-19 vaccine initiative through the consortium of BPO institutions and the Local Government Units (LGUs) in the Philippines. Premier BPOs certified nurses have received training and will inoculate the rest of the company’s Philippines team members in August 2021, under their “Premier C.A.R.E.S” Corporate Social Responsibility program.
— Premier BPO’s COO, Dave Shapiro
Through their IBPAP membership, Premier BPO, in association with the MOU signed between the Quezon City government and multiple BPO industry organizations, will host a vaccine drive on their Philippines premises for all the BPO workers employed under the company banner. The two certified and now inoculation-trained nurses, part of the health and safety committee, will represent Premier BPO by participating later in the administration of shots to other employees. The drive will be spread over a 2-month program in Quezon city district vaccinating around 250 Premier BPO employees starting in August this year. The registered nurses may also contribute to other institutions moving forward to help inoculate as many people as possible. Regarding the program, Premier BPO’s COO, Dave Shapiro expressed,
“We are excited to participate with IBPAP in this health and safety initiative as we all battle this global pandemic. We are happy to do our part and supply some team members to assist with the administration, and get as many BPO sector employees vaccinated, as soon as possible”.
Also voicing their involvement in the program, one the aforementioned certified nurses, Oineza Randolf, commented,
“Healthcare, being at the root of my family for at least 2 generations, is something that I value, and I always try to be at the forefront when it comes to promoting health. This, along with a culture of volunteerism that started when I was young and continues through Premier CARES, allows me to be an instrument in this global fight against COVID-19. I am glad that I am given an opportunity by Premier BPO to contribute to this good cause.”
Upon inquiry about the program and what it entails, the second certified nurse, Cherry Lou Tabon, responded by saying:
“I am beyond excited and grateful whenever Premier BPO Inc. gives me an opportunity like this to practice something I am really passionate about. Volunteering during the pandemic is not an easy decision, but knowing how great the cause is, along with the beliefs that Premier BPO stands for - I didn’t have to think twice to render my service to our countrymen to fight against Covid-19. Soon enough, I am hoping that this small action will create a positive impact towards our future.”
The collective purpose of the initiative undertaken by local, industry, and governmental organizations in the Philippines, is widespread awareness and health safety. Extending the message far and wide through practical application, the target is herd immunity city-wide, intending to inspire others to follow suit. This enterprise aims at vaccinating 67,000 BPO personnel across 29 companies involved. Some of the prominent firms include; the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines (HIMAP), the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP), and the Quezon City Mayor. According to IBPAP, the vaccine dozes will arrive in the later first half of 2021, to continue till the year ends.
This vaccine initiative will not only help safely administer dozes through certified and trained personnel but also set a precedence within the Philippines business community, particularly the BPO sector which contributes to a major chunk of the Philippines economy.
Premier BPO’s CSR Program:
The Premier C.A.R.E.S program has previously facilitated affectees of the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines, and frequently thereafter through various, regular charitable projects and relief work. Donations for these are collected locally and internally, with the company’s employees volunteering or organizing the humanitarian efforts. Similar projects include yearly Christmas donations and collections shared with the Caritas Manilla and various other charitable organizations.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO combines technology and global labor arbitrage to deliver cost-effective, high-quality, personalized solutions to its clientele. Offering niche Back-office, Voice, and Non-voice services, our philosophical values emphasize a customer-centric approach and aim for life-long relations with our clients. Premier BPO streamlines your business operations to your requirements while ensuring optimum efficiency and visible results, with our operations are PCI, SOC Type II, HIPAA, and NIST certified.
