Auctioneer from Charlotte crowned "Grand Champion" in Auctioneers Bid Calling Competition
Charlottean bests a field of more than a dozen contestants to be named "Grand Champion by Auctioneers Association of North Carolina in 2021 Bid calling contestCHARLOTTE, NC , USA , June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday June 18th, The Auctioneers Association of North Carolina held its annual "Bid Calling Contest" open to all licensed auction professionals in the state of North Carolina. The field of more than a dozen experienced bid callers from throughout North Carolina was bested by Charlotte based Auctioneer, Josh Loewensteiner. Josh is a relative newcomer to the field of auctioneering being a first generation auction professional and having graduated from Reppert's Auction School of Auburn, Indiana in 2018.
The competition is set up for auctioneers from around the state to showcase their talents both as bid callers and as ambassadors for the organization. The competition consists of two parts, the first part of the competition is for bid calling where auctioneers are judged on speed, clarity, consistency, and rhythm. The second part of the competition is an interview where contestants are judged on their abilities to answer questions related to the auction industry.
When asked about the competition, Loewensteiner said "it's intimidating to work a full room of your professional peers, much more so than a large gala type event or a gallery auction." At a public event, you may be the only person in the room who know's how to call a sale, but at the competition, everyone you are selling to is a professional auctioneer and they all know exactly what makes a great bid caller."
COVID-19 has changed the auction industry indefinitely. Having a large crowd gather for an auction became nearly impossible and much of the industry quickly shifted to online timed auctions. This left auctioneers without a live audience to practice their bid calling chants, but also provided auctioneers the perfect opportunity to spend time practicing which is exactly what Loewensteiner did. He often practices while driving or with his children in the car asking them to pose as bidders while he calls his auction chant. As the pandemic subsides, auctioneers like Loewensteiner are eager to get back on stage for live selling and enthusiastic bidding audiences.
Loewensteiner has been building a successful practice with an emphasis on helping non-profit organizations maximize their event based fundraising events. He is often hired as a bid caller/auctioneer and Master of Ceremonies to help these organizations raise as much money and good will from their donors as they can through these events.
Each year, the Auctioneer's Association holds its annual bid calling contest to create a forum for auctioneers to showcase their bid calling talents. The contests are held at the summer convention where auctioneers gather for networking and business development opportunities as well as continuing education and an opportunity to meet vendors who support the industry at the trade show.
