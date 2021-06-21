Google Adds Streamlined YouTube Creation Process, New SME Advice Tool

As part of International Small Business Week, Google announced some new additions to help SMEs maximize their digital marketing efforts, including a new, streamlined YouTube creation process, and the addition of more advisory tools within the Google for Small Business resource set.

First, on YouTube ads – lin the past year, Google has its Video Builder tool that is more widely available, which enables users to quickly set up a video ad using static images, which reduces the creative burden within the video marketing process.

Now Google is adding to its Video Builder platform with a new, streamlined connection within the tool to launch YouTube ads based on your creations.

“Just add the video ad, the audiences you want to reach, and your budget to launch a campaign within minutes. And with the new mobile experience, you can now more easily measure campaign performance.”

The enhanced process will actually work with any video, not just the one created in Video Builder, which provides an easier, simplified way to start a YouTube advertising campaign in a single click.

The way to maximize the value and performance of your video advertising campaigns, of course, lies in audience research and in understanding what resonates with your target audience, taking time and experimenting to get it right. As such, it may not be the best way to launch quick campaigns like this – but if you did the initial study and know who it is that you really need to achieve, the improved creative flow can make it much easier to create a YouTube compile and launch advertising campaigns, which can be particularly beneficial for SMEs.

Trademarks have access to the streamlined YouTube advertising experience on youtube.com/ads.

In addition, Google is adding more resources Google for Small Business manuals, which provide recommendations on how different types of businesses can maximize their online offerings.

“We’re now expanding to include recommendations by business type: restaurant, retail, or services. The new Digital Essentials guide focuses on the basics of finding and trading with customers on Google and across the Internet. If you’re ready to explore more advanced recommendations, we have your detailed guidelines to introduce you to additional tools. ‘

The various reviews and training sessions can help provide additional guidance on how to maximize your online performance, focusing on Google’s products specifically – as this is the main driver of referral traffic for most businesses, this is a valuable consideration.

These are some great additions, and some helpful directions for SMEs looking for additional guidance. And even for those who are confident that they have covered all of their basics, it may be worth checking out the latest information from Google to make sure they tick every block.

And given the increase in e-commerce and digital connectivity over the past year, there is certainly more chance than ever in such approaches.

You can visit the latest Google for Small Business guides and tools here.