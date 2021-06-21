Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,769 in the last 365 days.

F&G seeks information about pronghorn antelope shot and killed near Emmett

A buck antelope was shot and left near the Emmett dump early morning on June 6, and it was likely before sunrise. Fish and Game Conservation Officers are looking for any information that might help solve the case, and a reward is available for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or citation. People can report information anonymously by filling out an online report on Fish and Game's Report a Wildlife Crime webpage, or by calling (800) 632-5999. 

You just read:

F&G seeks information about pronghorn antelope shot and killed near Emmett

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.