F&G seeks information about pronghorn antelope shot and killed near Emmett
A buck antelope was shot and left near the Emmett dump early morning on June 6, and it was likely before sunrise. Fish and Game Conservation Officers are looking for any information that might help solve the case, and a reward is available for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or citation. People can report information anonymously by filling out an online report on Fish and Game's Report a Wildlife Crime webpage, or by calling (800) 632-5999.