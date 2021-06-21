Instagram Tests ‘Fanclub’ Stories, NFT Style ‘Collectibles’ In-app

Instagram seems to be doing a few different experiments aimed at promoting in-app interaction and leveraging the rise of NFTs, or digital products, in streaming.

First, Instagram is experimenting with a new Stories option called ‘fan club’ stories, which allows users to post exclusive Stories content that can only be viewed by members of a fan club or approved group.

As you can see in this example, shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Stories from the fan club could only be viewed by group members, while users would not be able to take screenshots of these exclusive Stories posts.

This would add another option to the current Instagram Stories options. At the moment you can set your entire profile to ‘Private’‘, so that only your followers can see your Stories, or you can a Close friends list for more intimate sharing of stories, as opposed to sharing with the public. This new option will be added in another category, which seems to be in line with Instagram’s broader push to add more tools for creators to monetize their efforts on the platform, with paying members likely to be added to the fan club list can be, where you can then share exclusive content,

We do not have much to go on at this stage, but if we look at Paluzzi’s previous discoveries, we’ll probably get more information from Instagram next month or so.

In addition, Paluzzi also has a new ‘Collectibles‘options in the test.

As noted, the option seems to be joining the current NFT craze, and it will apparently enable Instagram users to bid on digital items.

Again, we do not have much to go on at this point, so it’s largely speculation, but it seems to be a new way to encourage digital art purchases by a way to showcase it on Instagram, with the Collectibles tag added to Stories. when shared.

It could fuel new engagement and buying behavior in the app, and in turn help digital creators make more money from their work by enabling them to show such auctions to Instagram’s billion users.

In that context, it makes perfect sense, and because the platform wants to encourage more in-app buying behavior, it could be another way to get people to spend and share digital artwork upstream.

We asked Instagram for more information on both options, and we will update this post as / when we hear it.