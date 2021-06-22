Alliance Welcomes Screening Industry Veteran Timothy Howard as Director of Business Development and Client Retention
Alliance a Leading Provider of background screening solutions is pleased to welcome Timothy Howard as its Director of Business Development and Client Retention.TAMPA, FL, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background LLC a Leading Provider of Employment, Volunteer, and Faith-based organizations background screening solutions is pleased to welcome Timothy Howard as its Director of Business Development and Client Retention.
Mr. Howard brings proven leadership and years of experience serving strategic clients in the Employment, Volunteer/Faith-based, and Tenant screening industries. His relationship-building approach combines strategic growth, compliance regulation, and issue resolution for the customers he serves, ensuring a strong business partnership and building mutual success. In his role as Alliance’s Director of Business Development and Client Retention, Tim will be responsible for Alliance’s overall client satisfaction and all customer-facing efforts.
"I have known and worked with Tim for many years, and I've seen first-hand what a tremendous asset he can be to the customers he serves," stated Brittany C. Bollinger, Alliance's Founder and President." adding Tim to our leadership team demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with dedicated and valuable resources focused on their continued success."
“I am so excited to join the incredibly innovative team at Alliance Background,” added Mr. Howard, “I have admired their ability to bring affordable and compliant solutions to our industry, and I am looking forward to contributing to future growth and continuity.”
About Alliance:
As a leader in Employment, Volunteer, and Faith-based organization solutions, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing and maintaining a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background has focused on providing solutions and programs that are customizable to fit each organization’s needs. Alliance prides itself on delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. www.AllianceBackground.com
Brittany Bollinger
Alliance Background LLC
+1 727-287-5690
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn