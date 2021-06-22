Matt Keezer Talks about Azores Islands – the Jewels of Portugal
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Azores is a collection of nine islands that represent the epitome of vacation amenities and a vast variety of things to see and do for singles, couples and families with children. When coupled with its beautiful location, this paradise is seen as the perfect holiday destination.
Travel authority, Matt Keezer has always pointed out that the Azores Islands is the perfectly well-rounded vacation destination for those who would like a variety of things to do as well as providing amazing photo opportunities due to its picturesque ocean vistas (Such as the view from Montanha do Pico). Located in the Atlantic Ocean, the Azores’ nine islands represent natural beauty in its purest form with the added attraction of its huge whale sanctuaries.
Matt Keezer also notes that beyond its conventional tourist attractions, the Azores is the perfect destination for those who wish to “reconnect” with nature via activities that include; whale and dolphin-watching, hiking and observing its flora and fauna while interacting with the natives of these unique islands. There is a nice selection of places for visitors to stay, which include; smaller family hotels, apartments for tourist and private villas.
Things to Do in the Azores Islands
Matt Keezer suggests that you investigate these things to do, while you’re visiting the Azores:
∙Poça da Dona Beija – when touring São Miguel Island, you can take a break by visiting a spa that features three iron-rich natural pools of water that are famous for their therapeutic properties. These pools originate from a selection of hot springs and thus, they keep the temperatures of the pools at a muscle soothing 39° C (or 102° F). In addition to the pools, other amenities are available, which include; showers, rest rooms, changing rooms and even a gift shop that specializes in handmade jewelry. Hint- the pool’s yellow-tinted water is prone to leaving stains on your clothing. Therefore, it’s recommended that you wear an old bathing suit or a suit that you have reserved especially for this attraction.
∙Azores’ Nightlife – While the Azores Islands are famous for their outdoor attractions, there is also an exciting nightlife available, as well. With the current lifting of COVID-related restrictions scheduled, you will want to get in touch with the various nighttime bars and clubs that will soon be available.
∙Angra do Heroísmo – A one-time required port of call for fleets of ships travelling to and from the Indies and the continent of Africa, this 15th century city has been deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its museums and overall ambiance will provide you with the original maritime feel of the Azores.
Of course, Matt Keezer would also like to remind travelers to the Azores that they should follow any COVID restrictions, which are currently in place, by viewing the local government websites.
Are you bored after having been limited to the same location and looking at the same scenery in your particular local region? Have you been eagerly anticipating your next vacation planning opportunity? Well, now is the time to get ready for a new vacation by making arrangements to enjoy the sights, sounds and adventures that await you in a different and exciting part of the world! Matt Keezer suggests that you start by making those arrangements as soon as possible so as to avoid the upcoming tourist rush, which is sure to come.
Shared Media
Travel authority, Matt Keezer has always pointed out that the Azores Islands is the perfectly well-rounded vacation destination for those who would like a variety of things to do as well as providing amazing photo opportunities due to its picturesque ocean vistas (Such as the view from Montanha do Pico). Located in the Atlantic Ocean, the Azores’ nine islands represent natural beauty in its purest form with the added attraction of its huge whale sanctuaries.
Matt Keezer also notes that beyond its conventional tourist attractions, the Azores is the perfect destination for those who wish to “reconnect” with nature via activities that include; whale and dolphin-watching, hiking and observing its flora and fauna while interacting with the natives of these unique islands. There is a nice selection of places for visitors to stay, which include; smaller family hotels, apartments for tourist and private villas.
Things to Do in the Azores Islands
Matt Keezer suggests that you investigate these things to do, while you’re visiting the Azores:
∙Poça da Dona Beija – when touring São Miguel Island, you can take a break by visiting a spa that features three iron-rich natural pools of water that are famous for their therapeutic properties. These pools originate from a selection of hot springs and thus, they keep the temperatures of the pools at a muscle soothing 39° C (or 102° F). In addition to the pools, other amenities are available, which include; showers, rest rooms, changing rooms and even a gift shop that specializes in handmade jewelry. Hint- the pool’s yellow-tinted water is prone to leaving stains on your clothing. Therefore, it’s recommended that you wear an old bathing suit or a suit that you have reserved especially for this attraction.
∙Azores’ Nightlife – While the Azores Islands are famous for their outdoor attractions, there is also an exciting nightlife available, as well. With the current lifting of COVID-related restrictions scheduled, you will want to get in touch with the various nighttime bars and clubs that will soon be available.
∙Angra do Heroísmo – A one-time required port of call for fleets of ships travelling to and from the Indies and the continent of Africa, this 15th century city has been deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its museums and overall ambiance will provide you with the original maritime feel of the Azores.
Of course, Matt Keezer would also like to remind travelers to the Azores that they should follow any COVID restrictions, which are currently in place, by viewing the local government websites.
Are you bored after having been limited to the same location and looking at the same scenery in your particular local region? Have you been eagerly anticipating your next vacation planning opportunity? Well, now is the time to get ready for a new vacation by making arrangements to enjoy the sights, sounds and adventures that await you in a different and exciting part of the world! Matt Keezer suggests that you start by making those arrangements as soon as possible so as to avoid the upcoming tourist rush, which is sure to come.
Shared Media
Shared Media Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter