Facebook adds new mail control options in groups, which help guide group interactions

This can be useful.

In addition to those recently added moderation of comments and tools for insight on members for groups, Facebook also introduced some new mail control options for Facebook group administrators, which will allow administrators to determine what types of posts group members can share within their groups, while also setting the short link options within the composer of the post.

As you can see in this example, shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, group administrators now have new options for managing what types of posts people will be able to share in their groups, with a simple link to turn the different options on or off.

As you can see at the top of the first screen, managers will also be able to manage the keyboard shortcuts that appear at the bottom of the composition panel in their group, which will provide more control over the types of posts group members can share, and help guide the process. to better manage interactions.

The tools are another way to make it easier for Facebook group administrators to maintain their groups, ensuring engagement stays on-topic, and is focused on the types of interactions that work best for their communities. As noted, Facebook also recently added a series of new moderation tools for group administrators, while it was also re-launched last October Admin Assist Rules, which is automatic group moderation options, which in turn aim to save time.

Which is important because with 1.8 billion people If Facebook groups are now involved on a monthly basis, the working time required to moderate all the discussions is far above all that Facebook itself can handle with its internal moderation teams. As such, Facebook needs its army of volunteer group administrators – some 70 million of them – to keep doing what they are doing to facilitate discussion and maximize engagement.

To support this, Facebook needs to provide more tools to streamline moderation, like this one, while also working different incentives and options to promote the attractiveness of group moderation, and to seize the opportunities.

Mail controls are another small step, and while functionally not a shiny new option, it can be very valuable to manage and maintain your group activity.