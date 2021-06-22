SINGLE PURCHASE CHANGING LIVES FOR GIRLS IN RURAL INDIA
Little Bee Busy Book will provide your littles with hours of fun all while teaching them about the life of bees.
Engaging with the Dollhouse Busy Book will allow kids to play while learning in the process. Hours of entertainment at your kiddos finger tips.
Educating AMY Busy Books Providing Life-Changing Scholarships
Also called quiet books, Educating AMY busy books were developed by a mom with a Master's in medical science and a passion for child development. Each book features Montessori-style non-electronic activities including creative play activities, puzzles, and manipulatives like buttons and snaps designed to build specific developmental skills as they engage children for hours. The lightweight, portable books are made of soft, sturdy cotton, OEKO-TEX felt materials, and 100% hand-sewn components instead of degenerative glue so they’ll last as they are passed from child to child for generations to come.
Says Educating AMY founder Holly Lear, “The first five years are so critical in terms of child development, but many homes are overrun with too many toys providing too many distractions and no real opportunities to learn or grow. Our busy books are based on the latest brain research and designed to help kids focus on specific activities, one at a time, building age-appropriate skills and, just as importantly, the self-confidence and resilience they need to become independent learners.”
The perfect gift for any child, the purchase of every Educating AMY book also supports four weeks of schooling for young girls in rural India. Educating AMY funded their first school in the spring of 2021, prepaying a year’s worth of tuition for 30 students. The sale of their line of busy books will repay this investment and pre-pay future scholarships. In addition, for every 10,000 new social media followers, the brand will open another school in India, providing additional educational opportunities.
Many girls in rural areas of India receive little to no education. Research indicates that girls who are educated, even if only literate, are less likely to become child brides, experience better health and a longer life span, increase their employment opportunities and earning potential, and are more likely to educate their own children, breaking the cycle of poverty for generations to come. Says Holly, whose husband was born in India, “We started this company to make a difference. There are so many immediate needs we could address. There’s a hunger issue. There’s a poverty issue. But addressing those immediate needs is just a band-aid. Long-term change really comes down to the opportunities provided by education. That’s what it takes to break the cycle. Girls who are educated become women who educate their daughters, changing entire communities and generations for the better.”
In addition to providing education to the younger generation, Educating AMY is providing employment for adult women in India including the dozens of female artisans who hand-sew each busy book. India currently ranks in the bottom 10 in the world for female employment, making this contract is invaluable employment and income opportunity for these seamstresses.
Educating AMY offers more than a dozen different busy books, each incorporating the latest brain science and child development research to support specific developmental stages. The books are available in a mini size at an SRP of $48 and a large size ranging from $98-108. The book focuses include cognitive skills, colors, numbers, language, and creativity and feature themes including animals, farmers, mechanics, medics, and more. The books, gift wrap, and hand-written notes are available for purchase at EducatingAMY.com. A 10% discount is available in exchange for newsletter signup.
About Educating AMY:
The AMY in Educating AMY stands for “All, Me and You”, a principle that guided the company’s founders as they searched for an entrepreneurial opportunity that would enable them not only to provide for their employees but also to make the biggest difference possible on a charitable front. Educating AMY products are grounded in the latest scientific research, providing pages of engaging activities targeting specific developmental skills during the critical 0-5 years. Supporting the company’s charitable mission, each book sold covers the cost of four weeks of education for girls attending a school funded by the company in rural India.
Little Safari Busy Book - Hours of quiet play for your children while educating them.