For Immediate Release: June 21, 2021

Contact: DOHComments@state.sd.us

Department of Health Invites You to Participate in

Medical Cannabis Telephone Town Hall(s)

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health invites all interested parties to participate in two upcoming telephone town hall events. The purpose of these events is to receive public input on the implementation and rule-making process for medical cannabis in the State of South Dakota. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide their feedback and listen to the latest updates on the implementation of IM-26.

WHO: Open to all interested South Dakotans

WHAT: Telephone Town-Hall Event(s) to Discuss Medical Cannabis in South Dakota

WHEN: June 28, 2021, at 5:00 PM CT (First Session) June 28, 2021, at 6:30 PM CT (Second Session)

WHERE: Telephone Town-Hall

RSVP TO PARTICIPATE: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

All interested parties must register at the link above by 2:00 PM CT on June 28, 2021, to participate. Those who register will receive a call at the start of the selected meeting.

For more information, visit MedCannabis.sd.gov.

###