A long-term SEO strategy? Knowing what Google wants is the key • Yoast

Ranking signals, algorithm updates. One day you have the right number of keywords, the next day it’s too many. This may make you wonder what Google wants to achieve. Or worrying about all these long-term search changes for SEO. Will it change too?

Maybe you’re thinking of re-auditing your SEO after reading announcements about Google’s Core Updates for 2021. Before you step in and make changes, you need to think a little bit about where all these changes are going. Is there a better way to do SEO so you do not have to freak out about every major algorithm update? We think there is – keep reading to find out how.

The reasoning behind Google search changes

Just like any other website, Google has something to offer. Its core product is Google search; its purpose is to “Organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful”. Not only that, they also place a strong focus on providing amazing experiences for their users. So the big “secret” behind its ranking algorithm is: Google wants to connect its users with the best pages and sites that deliver what they are looking for. There’s not really anything else about it.

What Google wants is to make their users happy by providing better search experiences. Part of the battle for Google is to prevent their ranking factors from being abused to push spam sites higher in the search results. Another part of the story is: understanding what people want from their searches is really difficult. By making changes to your search, Google can ensure that the best and most relevant results come out on top. By making changes, Google can also add cool new features to the search page!

What kind of changes is Google making?

Since the Panda update in 2011, SEO has changed a lot. With all these changes, Google has tried to do two main things: firstly to prevent poor quality websites from ‘cheating’ its algorithm to achieve a high SERP ranking, and secondly to create a better search experience for their users.

Here are some of the biggest arrange algorithm change Google has made over the past decade:

The biggest Google algorithm changes and updates since 2011

Also, check out how the features on the search results page have evolved over time:

So what does Google want if they keep changing?

Does Google expect you to act every time there is an update or a new feature? No – and you rarely (if ever) need to make significant changes to your site just because of Google updates. (If you think you need to make big changes, it’s probably because you’ve already had a low quality website and Google has figured out how to identify it). Having a well-made website, quality content and a suitable keyword strategy is probably all you need to worry about for long-term SEO. Why are these things enough? It’s simple: if you like users of your site and your content, chances are Google will like it too.

Google’s algorithm is constantly changing to try to identify relevant quality pages. So if you have a good website and useful content, Google’s just need to understand it better as time goes on.

In a nutshell: Google wants you to stop trying to optimize the search results algorithm, and instead think of your own users.

A long-term SEO strategy to promote algorithm updates

We can not guarantee that this strategy is infallible. (We can not see the future after all). Nevertheless, we believe that we look at things from a holistic, user-oriented perspective provides a strong foundation for any long-term SEO strategy. Here are three principles you should keep in mind:

Rule # 1: always put users first!

Putting users first does not mean that you can just forget about SEO. You still need to maintain your website, optimize your pages and monitor performance – but do these things with the right users in mind.

Search engines are just middlemen – you want to please your users!

For example, you should not wait for Google to require secure connections as a ranking. Users already prefer secure websites, so you should do the same switch your website to https: //, if you have not already done so. Or take another example – say your site loads slowly because you automatically repeat an HD video on your homepage … you should make your website faster, somehow. You can tell yourself to make it faster, because that’s what Google wants, but it’s your site visitors who’ll really benefit.

Rule # 2: Keep up with the criteria of competitors

Good SEO is not about jumping when Google hits. But you do have to keep up with the changes in web development and digital trends. You do not want to get stuck in the dark ages of the internet while everyone else is buzzing ahead, right? Even if you do not keep track of how your competitors are improving, you can be sure that many of your users is spot such things.

Ideally you will want look at your competitors and use their sites as a benchmark compare your own website with. Are they doing something you do not do? You do not have to copy every move your competitors make. But if all your competitors have recently upgraded their design, you may also want to consider upgrading your templates.

Rule # 3: Keep your research and evaluation cycle going

There are two core parts of SEO that are definitely here to stay: search intent and keyword research. It’s tempting to think you can do it Inquiry and Audience Research once, and then leave it like that forever. In some situations it may work, but in many cases it will not work. The fact is that people’s behaviors change over time, and the words that people use in their searches may change over time.

An example of this is the word ‘link’. Until a few years ago, a switch was usually just a part of electrical or mechanical systems. You would expect to find light switches in your best results if you searched for ‘switch’ in 2015. But in 2016, Nintendo announced the release of its Switch console. Imagine doing SEO for a business that sells traditional electrical switches. If you have not tracked your keywords and how they relate to the search intent, how long do you think it will take before you realize what’s going on?

Ongoing research and evaluation will continue to play an important role in any long-term SEO strategy because the world keeps changing, not because what Google wants has changed.

So stop pleasing Google!

Start focusing on your visitors, on the people who want to buy your product or services. All the developments that Google has focused on one thing: high quality websites that really help users. This applies to Panda, but also to UX, responsiveness, speed optimization, etc. Mobile-first? Yes. And equally important user-first also. It’s not at all surprising that Google was recently announced page experience as a new ranking factor. So it’s time to stop satisfying Google and think of your users instead!

