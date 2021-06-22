USA9 Features SkyStem as the “Top 10 Tech Leaders of 2021”
USA9 Showcases SkyStem as the “Top 10 Tech Leaders of 2021”
Strategic vision, commitment to innovation, and progressive leadership approach is essential to the success of SkyStem.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close automation software, is proud to announce being named “Top 10 Tech Leaders of 2021” by USA9. Through extensive research and a meticulous selection process, USA9 top-rated list identifies the finest technology leaders in the industry. SkyStems flagship solution, ART, was recognized as one of USA9’s “Top 10 Tech Leaders of 2021” software for helping businesses continuously become more productive and efficient with their financial processes. Closing the books, reconciling the balance sheet, and performing flux and variance analysis are essential activities for every corporation. Failing to close properly and efficiently can put organizations at a competitive disadvantage, affect their stock price and potentially run into regulatory and compliance issues. This is the core of SkyStem that offers an affordable solution to help automate the month-end close and reconciliation process that can be set up in less than one month.
— Shagun Malhotra
The designation highlighted the services, products, strengths, innovative ideas and future plans about SkyStem, with Shagun Malhotra, CEO and Founder on the cover. The magazine featured leaders and companies that focused on leaders vision, philosophy, experience and unique proposition.
"Strategic vision, commitment to innovation, and progressive leadership approach is essential to the success of SkyStem,” said Shagun Malhotra, CEO and Founder of SkyStem. “The experience I had in investigative accounting became the spark that compelled me to establish SkyStem”
ABOUT USA9
USA9 is a digital platform for the global technology industry that connects the C-level executives from around the world to technology and other senior executives with the latest trends as the industries around the world pivots towards technology and digital transformation. The focus of the digital magazine is to provide readers with the best of the breed incredible content which will be assisting the C-level executive to make key decisions with regards to streamline their workflow by adopting the latest in technology. The leadership articles and in-focus companies along with the leaders will be presenting a new, intelligent outlook on the present evolution of all industries.
ABOUT SKYSTEM LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing flux and variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance. To learn more about SkyStem, visit www.skystem.com
Mabel Espinal
SkyStem
+1 646-833-3177
marketing@skystem.com
