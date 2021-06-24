Human Trafficking Forum Draws Top Congressional Members, Border Activists, & Human Rights Leaders
International Forum Highlights Speakers Covering Multiple Facets of Human Trafficking Epidemic
Human Trafficking is a crime against humanity. It is imperative that we unite to stop 21st Century Slavery.”D.C., WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) invites the general public nationally and internationally to a critical online event Wednesday, June 30, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm EDT. With the unprecedented increase in human trafficking, especially at the border, it is essential every citizen national and international to join the movement to protect human rights for all.
— Andi Buerger, JD
Hear Top Voices from the U.S. and Mexico working to end 21st Century Slavery. Learn from Members of Congress changing legislation to protect victims of all ages and gender. Hear testimony from industry experts detailing how criminal predators infiltrate the arts and other areas once thought safe for children. Find out why survivors and human rights activists dedicated to eradicating the evil of human trafficking need your voice to turn the tide on sexual predators who enslave innocents for profit.
A few minutes before our start time, please join us at Facebook.com/VoicesAgainstTrafficking or simply go to VoicesAgainstTrafficking.com and click on the Direct Link for the live stream of this time sensitive event!
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
11 am - 12:30 pm PDT / 2 pm - 3:30 pm EDT (UTC-6pm)
Various media outlets will also simulcast or stream this event. YouTube/VoicesAgainstTrafficking will live stream this event as well.
Blanquita Cullum
Cullum Communications
+1 703-307-9510
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter