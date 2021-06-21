/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Holographic AR Cloud Ecosystem Is Gaining Momentum, and the VR/AR Market Is Heating Up". Judging from the current development, 2021 is the hop that everyone is looking forward to. This hop refers to the maturity of the VR/AR industry chain, and the industry's explosion is imminent. Why dare to make such an assertion? If you still do not know what VR/AR is? According to the definition of different enterprises and organizations, it is often different. In short, virtual reality (VR) is a closed experience of virtual scenes, while augmented reality (AR) experiences superimpose digital elements on real-world objects and backgrounds.



Looking back at the development history of the VR/AR industry, the VR/AR industry has generally experienced hype, troughs, and ushered in a new turning point. In 2012, Google launched the AR glasses product Google Glass. After that, Oculus was acquired by Facebook for $2 billion and launched a VR headset. Since then, the VR/AR concept has entered the market and is considered to be the next-generation terminal form that replaces smartphones. Facebook and Microsoft have entered the VR/AR market successively, and many giants including Sony, Samsung, HTC, and other giants have begun to launch related hardware products. The VR/AR market has reached a high point in 2015-2016. However, in the second half of 2016, due to the difficulties in the business model, network, hardware, and content, the output of capital has decreased, and the industry has entered a state of stagnation. By 2018, VR has experienced hype and troughs, has gradually matured, and has disappeared from the Gartner curve, but AR is still in the trough period of bubble burst, and technological breakthroughs and development are awaited.

In 2002, the epidemic promotes home demand, and the growth in demand for VR products represented by Oculus, the growth of the user base and the rejoin of many developers have significantly accelerated the VR industry. With the breakthrough of AR optical technology, the industry has also ushered in a new turning point. In 2021, the arrival of 5G will not only enhance the existing virtual experience but will also expand new application scenarios. With strong driving demand in the mass market such as games, video, live streaming, and social networking, as well as vertical applications such as industry and military, VR/AR is fully accelerating the value of thousands of industries.

In addition, looking at a set of new data, in 2024, VR/AR terminal shipments will exceed 76 million units, of which 35 million units of AR equipment, accounting for 55%. During the five-year period 2020-2024, the growth rate of VR/AR terminal shipments will be approximately 86%, of which the growth rates of VR and AR will be 56% and 188% respectively. It is estimated that AR terminal shipments in 2023 are expected to surpass VR. Compared with the relatively flat terminal shipments in 2018-2020, with the iterative sale of benchmark VR/AR terminals such as Facebook Quest2 and Microsoft Hololens2 and the development and promotion of virtual reality terminals by telecom operators, 2021 is expected to be a critical year for the scale and significant growth of VR/AR terminals. The average selling price of VR/AR terminals will further decrease from the current prices, that is, RMB 2500/9700. Major technology manufacturers are actively deploying, and the market for VR/AR will reach a new climax in 2021.

It is particularly pointed out here that the scale of VR/AR investment and financing has continued to rise from 2020, and the scale of overseas investment has increased the most. As most companies in the VR/AR industry are still in the early stage of entrepreneurship and rely heavily on external financing and mergers and acquisitions for R&D activities, investment is still an important indicator of industry development. In terms of scale, in 2020, the scale of VR/AR investment and financing will reach 24.4 billion yuan, and there will be 219 investment and financing mergers and acquisitions, achieving three consecutive years of growth. Among them, the scale of overseas investment has increased significantly, 36.8% higher than in 2019. Foreign industries have been ahead of China for 2-3 years, and investment and financing activities have been more active. However, the development of China's domestic industry has accelerated in recent years, attracting more capital into this field, and many capitals have begun to pay more attention to this country. Among them, BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, mentioned in Q1 Chinese stocks that it has opened a position and holds interest in a Chinese company, a holographic cloud service provider, WIMI Hologram Cloud.

According to some public information, WIMI focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. As a China's domestic entrepreneurial team that has built an ecological platform, WIMI has to gain insight into the current and future of the industry. When it thinks about the entire industry, it avoids the narrow thinking of a single one-sided field. WIMI has established the holographic AR cloud ecosystem in recent years, and has made major breakthroughs and leaps and bounds in holographic application fields such as advertising, entertainment, e-commerce, tourism, education, and 5G communications, allowing holographic technology to be widely used in more industries and expanding the leading position of this industry.

WIMI Hologram AR puts forward new requirements in the entertainment mode. WIMI noticed that the offline entertainment industry has not undergone major innovations in the form in the past 30 years, and the growth of the industry has been weak. In order to meet the needs of customers for stereoscopic holographic vision, operators have gradually replaced new holographic stereoscopic equipment to adapt to consumers. WIMI Hologram Cloud Platform has realized the entertainment experience of holographic stereoscopic vision. WIMI Hologram Cloud Entertainment Platform has nearly 5,000 high-quality holographic content, and customers can choose the desired holographic visual presentation content according to their needs. The forms of entertainment, interaction, and experience in the holographic cloud entertainment platform can completely subvert the current offline traditional entertainment industry experience, and give birth to new business forms and models of offline holographic visual experience. This can be widely used in high-end home holographic entertainment, holographic office meetings, holographic karaoke private rooms, holographic music cafes, holographic dance halls, holographic bars and nightclubs, holographic high-end catering, holographic entertainment venues, and other fields.

WIMI Hologram AR puts forward a new idea in the e-commerce scene. WIMI is positioned in the holographic AR e-commerce scene application to solve the current two industry bottlenecks in the current e-commerce industry product display and products that cannot be displayed by the existing e-commerce industry. At present, most of the global e-commerce exhibitions are still based on flat displays. Consumers cannot directly and deeply put the products they need to buy into the scene-oriented space to experience the effect. Therefore, the current major domestic e-commerce platforms in China have implemented 360-degree scene-oriented display and 3D product shopping, and the market is quickly accepted by the public. When the scene-based application of holographic AR directly puts the products purchased by consumption into the future use scene, buyers can directly see the effect and have the opportunity to subvert the current traditional transaction mode of e-commerce.

WIMI Hologram AR meets new demands in film and television viewing. Users can watch movies with naked eyes through the offline entertainment photoelectric floating projection method of WIMI, and the video screen is suspended in the naked eye field. The sense of bringing in and realism of this scene can be greatly improved. At the same time, WIMI Hologram offline entertainment cinema technology is downward compatible. Regardless of whether the movie source is 2D or 3D, it can be played in the WIMI Hologram offline entertainment cinema environment. This will be an important direction for future theater upgrades.

WIMI Hologram AR puts forward a new vision at the educational level. WIMI introduced AR technology into the education industry and established a holographic cloud classroom with teaching resources as the core. It integrates multiple terminals, cloud platforms, and artificial intelligence. It contextualizes abstract concepts, visualizes a highly integrated, highly immersive, and highly interactive solution to courseware, subverts the traditional teaching environment, and greatly improves the quality of teaching. WIMI Hologram Cloud Classroom is the overall solution for holographic interactive teaching, comprehensively applying holographic and cloud technologies, integrating holographic, 3D, AR, and other innovations to create interactive teaching courseware production, use, learning, assessment, management, and other functions. It provides scientific and technological means for the teaching of cognitive subjects and plans to lay out a series of courseware.

WIMI Hologram AR puts forward a new plan for travel and tourism. WIMI Holographic AR Tourism is a brand-new presentation form of smart tourism technology, combined with holographic AR technology to create a one-stop travel service with virtual images. It can display information about nearby tourist attractions, hotels, and restaurants, and use AR technology and terrain recognition technology to use AR technology and satellite-based positioning services to provide users with real-world navigation anytime and anywhere. It also allows users to have a more intuitive and in-depth understanding of the characteristic cultural information of scenic spots. For example, AR historical restoration, using WIMI AR+LBS technology, scans the ruins, restores designated relics, restores ancient buildings, cultural relics, and historical scenes, so that visitors can understand the cultural background of ancient times.

WIMI Hologram AR cloud ecological layout is very broad. WIMI relies on strong holographic AR content research and development and innovation to bring the company a huge competitive advantage to the industry. WIMI continues to research industrial development, and it is committed to industrial investment in holographic AR to help the holographic AR industry and enterprises develop rapidly. In addition to investing in dozens of high-quality upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry chain, including holographic AR interactive component design, holographic AR image research and development, holographic AR hardware/software development, holographic AR application expansion, and other related industry enterprises. The company will expand its foundation and deepen cooperation with customers and investors in various industries, and also strive to seek more strategic cooperation and investment opportunities on a global scale to help accelerate the development and rise of the holographic industry in China.

