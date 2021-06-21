Bo's Law, A Police Reform Bill Authored by Representative Carl O. Sherman signed by Governor Abbott this week

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

06/21/2021

Austin, Texas – Texas Governor Gregg Abbott signed HB 929 the Botham Jean Act, Wednesday after the Bill passed on the House and Senate floor weeks ago before the end of the 87th Legislative Session.

A critical moment in the future of policing in the state of Texas, Bo’s Law saw a strong show of solidarity between both parties in support of Representative Carl Sherman’s Bill. A Bill Representative Sherman said from the beginning was to enhance transparency and accountability in the policing profession.

"The signing of the Botham Jean Act into law effectively means that the state of Texas has moved forward in establishing a clear order of accountability in policing,” Sherman said Wednesday night after the Governor signed Bo’s Law.

With the influential support of both the House and the Senate to see Bo’s Law passed, with the signing of this key piece of legislation, it is believed as Sherman said several weeks ago “we are one step closer to a safer community for all.”

Representative Sherman worked countless hours with multiple organizations, individuals and agencies with a single focus of establishing systemic accountability in policing that would find bipartisan support.

Allison Jean, Botham Jean’s mother said, “It is another bittersweet moment, but I’m elated with the law being signed and thank Representative Carl Sherman and team.”

House Bill 929 “Bo’s Law” was also joint authored by Representative Sherman’s colleagues on both sides of the aisle; including Representatives Matt Krause, Jacey Jetton, Eddie Rodriguez, and Ron Reynolds.

“This law affectionately known forever as Bo's Law will help to remove bad officers from Texas streets,” Representative Sherman concluded. “Bo's Law is good for good officers and good for good citizens regardless of color."

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, and Dallas. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Corrections Committee and, also served on the special select judicial committee.

