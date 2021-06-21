Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes Hosts Hoschton Day for Residents
Kolter Homes welcomes locally owned businesses to community event
The residents are diving right into fostering a sense of community by attending events and even launching a Welcome Committee and Pickleball Club.”HOSCHTON, GA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the Southeastern U.S. – recently invited local vendors and businesses to set up shop for Hoschton Day. Nearly 200 residents donned their custom Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes name tags and mingled throughout the community’s model home park to learn more about and taste local products.
“I love seeing the community we are creating at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes come together,” Lifestyle Director Nicole Jurovics said. “The residents are diving right into fostering a sense of community by attending events and even launching a Welcome Committee and Pickleball Club. It’s all really exciting.”
Local vendors at Hoschton Day included Southern Local Nuts, Remedy Distillery, North Georgia Olive Oil Company, Aristokraft Cabinets and Big Peach Running, to name a few. Beginning spring 2022, such events will take place at the highly anticipated clubhouse at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, currently under construction.
In addition to a social lifestyle, residents at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes will enjoy resort-style amenities both inside and out. The Club will boast lakeside views with a lounge area, event spaces, a state-of-the-art Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM, cardio studio and arts and crafts room. Upon completion, The Club will also feature an indoor pool with lap lanes.
Residents are already enjoying a preview of the outdoor amenities at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes with the first phase of pickleball courts completed. Serving as the community’s signature, the Cresswind Pickleball Center will feature more than 40 courts, as well as tennis courts, capable of hosting large-scale tournaments.
The Cresswind Georgia Pickleball Center is estimated to be the largest private pickleball complex in Georgia and one of the largest in the Southeast. The first proposed event at the Pickleball Center will be the inaugural Cresswind Cup this October, bringing together players and neighbors from Cresswind communities across the Southeast.
Additional outdoor amenities coming soon to Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes include walking trails, a resort-style pool, event lawn, bocce courts and a bandshell. There are also two community lakes on the property for fishing, kayaking and canoeing.
The Twin Lakes neighborhood serves as one of the largest new residential master-planned developments in the greater Atlanta metro area in more than a decade. In total, Twin Lakes will feature 2,600 homes with 1,300 low-maintenance single-family homes in the Cresswind Georgia section to serve as the community’s active adult component.
Priced from the $270,000s to $400,000s, home designs at Cresswind Georgia boast regionally inspired style with design options, layouts and finishes created with today’s active adult in mind. Standout features include gated entries, total yard maintenance, common area upkeep, security monitoring and high-speed cable and internet.
Open daily, the Cresswind Georgia model home park features 15 decorated home designs ranging from 1,400 to more than 2,800 square feet of heated living space with two-to-five bedrooms, two-to-three baths, two- to three-car garages and a series of personalization options including golf cart garages, flexible room configurations, finished or unfinished bonus rooms, enclosed patios and more.
Located within Jackson County in Hoschton, Cresswind Georgia offers a private destination for active adults without forgoing convenience to popular nearby destinations in downtown Hoschton and Braselton. Additionally, the Mall of Georgia is 17 miles away for further shopping and dining needs.
The community’s outer-city locale also remains convenient to major league sporting events including baseball, football, soccer and basketball in Atlanta, and residents can head to the North Georgia Mountains, Lake Lanier or game days in Athens within the same amount of time.
See Hoschton Day event photos at https://bit.ly/3gFTkFP. To learn more about new Hoschton homes now selling at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com.
About Cresswind Georgia:
Cresswind Georgia is the newest active adult community in the Atlanta area from Kolter Homes. Located in Hoschton, Georgia, the community offers several hundred acres of preserved nature with walking trails and resort-style amenities including two lakes, a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a large activity lawn and more. Cresswind Georgia features 15 designer-decorated models open daily for in-person and online tours. To learn more about Cresswind Georgia, visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com.
About Kolter Homes
Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that serve both active adult and primary home buyers. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to its new homes.
Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value more than $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, The Kolter Group LLC with its affiliated entities is currently developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.TheKolterGroup.com.
