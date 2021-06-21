FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, June 21, 2021

MORE THAN 276,000 NEW YORKERS HAVE TAKEN THEIR PERMIT TEST ONLINE

Online Permit Test Is Secure, Convenient and Saves Customers Time in DMV Office

Test is Available to Customers Statewide on the DMV Website

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced today that more than 276,000 New Yorkers took their learner permit test online since the test became available statewide in April. The online test is offered for Class D (passenger vehicles) and Class M (motorcycles) permits. This new option allows New Yorkers to begin the permit application process and take the test from their home, saving them significant time in the DMV office.

“We are glad to see such a positive response to the online permit test, and we encourage New Yorkers who want to get a permit use this convenient tool,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Expanding our services online is one of the ways we are transforming the DMV to be more efficient and responsive for the people we serve.”

Passing the permit test online does not enable a person to drive. The applicant must still come to the DMV office to show documents proving their identity and have a photo taken, however, their visit will be quicker and more convenient. This also enables DMV to serve a greater number of customers.

Before taking the permit test, the DMV encourages all customers to review the driver manual and take practice tests. Once a customer is ready to take the test online, they will first be asked to log into their NY.GOV ID account or create one if they do not have one already.

The new online application provides a checklist of the necessary identification documents customers need. It requires applicants to upload those documents before they are eligible to take the online test. In participating offices, DMV representatives will review the documents ahead of the customer's appointment and advise if any corrections are needed.

The online learner permit test on average takes approximately 30 minutes to finish. After passing the online test, applicants will be asked to make a reservation so that they can go into a DMV office to have their picture taken and complete the application process.

All test takers must take the test without any outside assistance. A parent or guardian must supervise the test for 16- and 17-year-olds, and then must accompany the applicant to the DMV to finish the application process and certify that they supervised the test.

