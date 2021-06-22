Season 8 of the National TV Series Raised Hunting Premieres July 2021

Raised Hunting Season Eight Karin and David Holder, Season Eight of Raised Hunting TV Show Warren Holder, Raised Hunting Season Eight

The nation’s premier hunting experience show, Raised Hunting, is available on the Outdoor Channel

WINTERSET, IA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning television series, Raised Hunting is set to release their newest series of hunting experience stories in Season 8 on the Outdoor Channel. Each year, the team from Raised Hunting provides incredible real-life hunting stories of whitetail deer, elk, bear, turkey and dozens of others to share the educational and emotional journey hunting provides.

The Holder family from Winterset, Iowa, led by parents David and Karin Holder, along with their two sons, Warren and Easton, live their lives to the fullest, and they share their hunting adventures on each episode to inspire others to experience hunting in a way they do - because that's all the fuel they need to push on to the next adventure, the next season, and the next hunt.

“Season 8 is going to bring another season of incredible outdoor scenic imagery, wild animals at close range, and stories of the highs and lows synonymous with hunting,” said David Holder. “I’m honored to capture and share the incredible stories that unfold throughout each hunt this season, and to help and inspire other hunters by sharing the lessons we learn from life and from hunting.”

Season 8 takes the Holder family and friends to new places to hunt animals they used to only dream about, until this year. They travel the midwest and to the western United States to showcase expert bowhunting tips through the mountains and plains where even the savviest of hunters would wonder how anyone could get within bow range of their target.

The bugle of the bull elk will pierce the silence of another beautiful New Mexico sunrise, the roaring gobble of a turkey will sit us up a little taller in our chair, and when an antelope continues to close the distance, you will feel like you are there with us.

Shotguns will echo in the distance as birds fall from the sky, and arrows will find their mark as they silently but humanely find their way into the exact spot they had spent hours dreaming about.

Highlights of the season include the elk Warren calls in, the unique whitetail deer that David has been seeking his entire life, and the experience behind the second mountain lion Karin encounters at eight yards.

“Whatever it is, it won't be the same for any of us, each of us will find that peace, that part of Raised Hunting's season eight that will hit us when and where we weren't expecting it,” David Holder also said. “It will be that moment that sticks with us and reminds us that nothing lasts forever, and soon that moment will be a memory, and we will be left once again wishing for more. God willing we will be working on providing just that, another season of moments and memories.”

Hunting gear and bowhunting supplies can be found on the Raised Outdoors store.

About Raised Hunting

The Raised Hunting organization manages the Raised Hunting TV Series, which airs on the Outdoor Channel, to provide hunters and hunting enthusiasts with real-life hunting experiences to ensure ethical, safe and successful encounters. They also offer the Ultimate Hunter's Guide book. For more information about Raised Hunting, please email us at info@raisedhunting.com or visit www.RaisedHunting.com.

About Raised Outdoors

The Raised Outdoors organization is dedicated to helping hunters create safe, successful and ethical hunting experiences by providing resources to develop new techniques from their team of experts. Hunters learn new tracking and observation strategies to increase effective success rates, and they stay updated on the proper gear and clothing necessary for managing a successful hunt. Memberships are available to Raised Outdoors for both new and experienced hunters to gain a better understanding of the basics of hunting, to improve their skills, and recognize each animal’s unique behavior to set hunters up for their best season yet. For information about Raised Outdoors, please visit our website www.raisedoutdoors.com.

